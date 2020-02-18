HATTIESBURG — Freshman Reed Trimble doubled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to lift Southern Miss to a 6-5 non-conference baseball victory over New Orleans at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season as they collected their 18th walk-off win since the start of the 2017 season. UNO fell to 1-3.
With the Golden Eagles down 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, pinch hitter Fisher Norris reached base on an infield error with one out. After back-to-back singles by Dustin Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro, Trimble lined a 2-2 pitch over the Privateers right fielder’s head to plate Norris and Dickerson for the game winner.
Montenegro led the Golden Eagle hit attack with three, while both Danny Lynch, Trimble and Dickerson added two hits each.
Southern Miss took the early lead with a two-run double in the first and added another one in the second from Matthew Guidry to account for their other scoring in the game.
After taking the early 2-0 advantage, UNO took its first lead of the contest with four runs in the second. After a leadoff single, the Privateers took advantage of three walks and three hit batsmen to go up 4-2.
After Guidry tied the score in the bottom of the second, the score remained 4-4 until UNO put together another hit batsman and three walks to retake a 5-4 lead in the seventh.
Six Golden Eagle pitchers limited UNO to four hits and fanned 18 batters in the contest — one shy of tying a school record – but they walked seven and hit a school-record tying six batters. The other time came against UIC on June 2, 2017.
The last pitcher, Hunter Stanley, fanned six and walked one while allowing no runs and no hits over the final 2 2/3 to get the victory and improve to 1-0.
The seventh hurler for UNO, Collin Kulivan gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and a strikeout to suffer the loss and fall to 0-2.
The Golden Eagles continue their seven-game, season-opening homestand this weekend when they entertain Central Arkansas for three games. Game times are at 6 p.m., 2 p.m., and 1 p.m., from Friday through Sunday.
