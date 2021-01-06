Christian Inshetski was part of a group of freshmen who were thrust into major playing time for the Clarkdale boys basketball team.
There weren’t many upperclassmen when Inshetski and his now fellow seniors were playing as underclassmen. In an unforgiving Region 5-3A, that translated into losses, as the Bulldogs were often outmanned by older, more developed players.
Clarkdale sits at 10-3 on the current season having yet to start divisional play due to COVID-19 rescheduling. But it’s easy to be more confident than in past seasons, Inshetski said, and the lumps he and his fellow seniors took are finally paying off.
“It feels good,” Inshetski said. “After the last three years of high school we can finally compete. We were just young back then and pretty much learning how to play.”
Bulldogs head coach Drew Watson said the success so far this winter is a combination of hard work, strong leadership and good health. It’s why he thought the team could have a strong season heading into the 2020-21 school year despite the inevitable curveballs the COVID-19 pandemic would throw at them.
“I felt good about it just because we were bringing back four starters and the first two or three off the bench,” Watson said. “The whole coronavirus thing worried me a little bit because we were out of the gym, but we have some pretty good leadership on the team, and they kept working on their own. It didn’t have to be anything structured, and I think that gave us an advantage over a lot of teams just because we had some leadership there and had kids that played a lot of minutes already.”
Senior Ethan Wooldridge said the team is now reaping the rewards of those frustrating years as an underclassman, and he admitted it’s a much better experience this season than seasons prior.
“It feels great to be paying back what we’ve been given over the last few years,” Wooldridge said. “It feels good to be on the winning side.”
Depth is also a big help, especially since the Bulldogs struggled with injuries the past few seasons.
“Everyone has been healthy, there are more players on the team and everyone is more developed, whereas from our freshman to junior years we only had six to seven players,” Inshetski said. “The seniors now were starting as freshmen.”
The team wouldn’t be where it is now without those learning years.
“I look back on it as a good learning experience to get better against more experienced players that were bigger, stronger and more skilled than I was at the time,” Wooldridge said. “It wouldn’t say it was enjoyable, but you have to do what you have to do in order to get better. You have to play against better talent so you can get better at the game.”
Leadership is important any season, but it’s especially important during a season where practices and games can get canceled at a moment’s notice. Watson said the seniors have done an admirable job keeping things steady despite the uncertainty.
“I think everybody knows and understands the circumstances are steadily changing,” Watson said. “You might be starting at the three today, but (on another day) you might be starting at the five just based on what we have available on our team. I think everyone accepts that, understands that and is willing to put their preferred positions or aspirations aside for the betterment of the team.”
Senior Carson Jones said showing strong leadership isn’t just about this season.
“We have so many underclassmen, so the older guys have to step up because they’re the future of the team,” Jones said. “We have to make sure to have an impact on them.”
At the same time, it’s very much about this season given the finality of it for him and his fellow seniors.
“The energy we have before each game is because we know the team won’t be the same next year,” Carson said. “This is it. We can’t hold anything back.”
