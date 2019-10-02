“Don’t pay attention to the record” is a point coaches often make with their players when their opponent is better than being winless early in the season would indicate.
Neshoba Central players may have needed to hear that after Week 3 this fall, as the Rockets lost contests to Grenada (30-20), Germantown (30-27) and Tupelo (24-6) to open the season. Since then, Neshoba is on a two-game upswing after a 34-6 win at West Lauderdale Sept. 13 and a 27-20 victory at Holmes County Central last Friday to begin Region 2-5A play.
The tough schedule was by design, as Germantown and Tupelo are both 6A teams and Grenada is a 4-1 Class 5A team. Last week began a seven-game stretch of divisional contests, and Rockets head coach Patrick Schoolar said his team needed the tough non-regional competition, even if it meant taking some early season losses.
“I feel confident in our team,” Schoolar said. “We’ve been battle tested. We loaded the schedule up — not that we were playing bad teams before, but we played better teams to prepare us for last week’s ball game. I feel 100-percent comfortable in saying our first four games allowed us to play Friday night and get a win.”
Senior Austin Day said the coaches kept preaching to the players the importance of setting good work habits early in the season.
“They told us the first three teams were going to be tough and that we were going to have to practice hard and play harder,” Day recalled.
The 27-20 win at Holmes County Central was the perfect way to begin Region 2-5A play, as the Rockets were able to pull out a close victory on the road and begin the divisional portion of the schedule with positive momentum. It all goes back to playing tougher teams, Schoolar said, and he would remind his players that they were better than their 0-3 record at one point.
“We knew we were (better than our early record),” Schoolar said. “Sometimes the average fan doesn’t see it, but I told my kids we may not be as good as we were last year statistically, but in the grand scheme of things, we’re better now than we were (at this time) last year because of the competition. These games have definitely tested our young defense. Through all five games, they’ve played really well. Offensively, good teams put you in bad positions, and we were able to fight and claw our way back through. Outside of the Tupelo game, I thought we had good numbers offensively, we just fell a little short in the end.”
Day, Tyler Mathis and Jarquez Hunter often rack up rushing yards on Friday nights for Neshoba Central, but Schoolar said the unsung heroes on the offensive line — players like seniors Bryce Parkerson and Eli Moran — have been consistent all season. Defensively, the Rockets are starting two sophomores at inside linebacker in Jaharon Griffin and Kelbee Holmes, and the defense in general is young, with five sophomores and a freshman starting alongside two juniors and three seniors.
“I love the progress we’ve made on defense,” Schoolar said. “(Defensive lineman) Ray Gibson, who had to change positions, has played well all year. Austin Day has been huge for us on defense at safety. He had a pick-six to put us up by two touchdowns last week, which is sometimes too much to come back from. A lot of kids have contributed to our success, but it all goes back to them buying in and being accountable. It’s coach talk, but in this case, it’s true.”
Said Day, “Most of our defense is young, but they’re talented and very strong players.”
Neshoba Central (2-3, 1-0) will host Vicksburg (1-4, 0-1) Friday for homecoming, and Schoolar said he’s wary of a letdown after last week’s emotional win, combined with the distractions homecoming can bring and human nature in taking a 1-4 team lightly.
“Coach (Timothy) Hughes came in last year in his first year, and to be honest, they weren’t very good,” Schoolar said. “this year’s team you can see improvement. The staff is doing a good job preparing the kids, and they’re extremely athletic and better-coached than they were a year ago. Looking at film, they seem to be in the right spots this time, whereas last year they often weren’t.”
To keep from having a letdown, Day said he and his teammates can’t afford to get too caught up in festivities.
“We have to focus more on the game than the actual events of homecoming,” Day said. “Our mindset has to be on winning and performing to the best of our abilities.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Neshoba Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.