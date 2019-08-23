There is only one thing on the minds of the players at Philadelphia for this season.
“These kids believe they are going to win the state championship,” Philadelphia coach David Frey said. “They know they should’ve played for North half last year, and that just motivates them. They know this is the year.”
The Tornadoes have high hopes in 2019 to make a deep playoff push in 2A, and with 15 starters back, there is reason for optimism.
Samford commit Asher Morgan is back to lead the offense at quarterback after tossing for 2,462 yards with 15 touchdowns last year.
“Having Asher back is huge, and we are putting a lot on him this year, and he’s comfortable with it,” Frey said. “He might not throw a pass no further than 15 yards all year with the new offense we have. I’m excited about how everything is being run on offense, and we will have some crazy formations.”
Also back are receivers Kadarius Calloway and Mississippi State commit Lideatrick Griffin.
Griffin had 768 yards receiving with two touchdowns and also had 507 yards rushing with five touchdowns before suffering an ankle injury in the playoffs last year.
Deiondre Fox, Antauze Brown and Raedarius Triplett will see playing time at running back.
Triplett is the leading rusher returning after running for 804 yards with three touchdowns.
“With this new offense, it will open things up for Lideatrick and everyone else,” Frey said. “We have a lot of speed at the skill positions. My concern is the offensive line, and we’ve got to get better in those spots.”
Defensively, Zikileous Moore, Fox and Brown will lead the front seven at linebacker, while Griffin and Dedrick McClendon will anchor the secondary.
A key thing for the Tornadoes this year is a lot of players will be playing both ways.
“I’m really excited about the linebackers on defense, and they will have to carry the front seven with the defensive line being young,” Frey said. “In the secondary, we will be fine. We will have a lot of guys going both ways, and we will be well-conditioned and prepared for that.”
The division did not change for Philadelphia with all five teams staying in it, but it did move from North 2A to South 2A.
“The South is loaded, and we are playing a tougher schedule, which is not normal,” Frey said. “If we take a week off, we’ll lose by 60.”
