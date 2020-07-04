Earl Aycock and Ed Brown played only 15 holes Saturday as they powered past quarterfinal opponents Daniel Whitehead and William Alexander 4 and 3 in Group 2 to reach the final day of the 2020 Bill Davis Northwood Invitational at Northwood Country Club.
The other two top seeds who competed Saturday, defending champions Alex Weddington and David Ray of Group 1 and Alan Hart and Steve Ferguson of Group 2, also finished early and booked their spots in the semifinal round. Weddington and Ray defeated Kelly Swain and Scott Morgan 2 and 1, while Hart and Ferguson beat Bill and Lee McBride 3 and 2.
The No. 1 teams in the bottom three brackets received byes into the semifinals.
Several other squads also had strong outings in the quarterfinals, with Group 4’s No. 5 Andrew Riley and Zach Hammons upending No. 4 Bo and Robert Bailey 7 and 6 to face No. 1 BB and Bilbo Mitchell. Group 5’s No. 2 Joe Tew and Matt Minchew defeated No. 7 John Dues and Jon Cole 7 and 6, while Group 6’s No. 2 Leslie Russell and Patrick Stubbs beat No. 7 Shawn Hogan and Wayne Gordon 6 and 5.
In a much closer matchup, the No. 4-seeded team of Dawson Dyess and Matt Owen of Group 5 needed extra holes to get past their opponents, triumphing over No. 5 Jay Stoddard and Tyler Vick in 20. Additionally, six other contests ended with a 1 up result.
The No. 6 spot proved to be the upset favorite as those seeds in the first five brackets conquered their first-round foes, including Clay Bounds and Sean Covich, and Jack Combest and Randy Pool.
See updated brackets below for quarterfinal scores, as well as Sunday morning’s semifinal matchups and tee times. Championship rounds are scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m., and a consolation draw will also be played.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.