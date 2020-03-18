Five months after winning the American League batting title, Tim Anderson has collected another accolade.
The Chicago White Sox shortstop and former East Central Community College baseball player was one of two major leaguers to grace the cover of the March 12 issue of Sports Illustrated and the magazine’s 2020 MLB season preview.
The 26-year-old is pictured alongside Javier Báez of the Chicago Cubs, with the cover story’s headline reading, “Why MLB’s next decade will roar.”
“I’m just trying to find a copy of that magazine for myself,” former East Central assistant baseball coach Justin Brewer said. “I’m probably more thrilled that Tim’s on Sports Illustrated than Tim is to be on Sports Illustrated.”
Anderson finished the 2019 season with a .335 batting average over 123 games to beat out New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu by .008. He tallied 167 hits, 81 runs and 56 RBIs and added 32 doubles and 18 home runs as well.
East Central head baseball coach Neal Holliman, who was with the Warriors when Anderson attended the junior college in 2012 and 2013, said he’s astounded to see his former player’s notoriety and status continue to climb.
“It just keeps on getting bigger and bigger,” Holliman said. “You win the batting title and next thing you know you’re on cover of the country’s premier sports magazine. It’s just amazing, the publicity and recognition he’s been able to receive and earn.”
East Central gave Anderson his only scholarship offer coming out of high school in Tuscaloosa. He earned NJCAA Division II All-American honors his sophomore campaign and was drafted 17th overall in the 2013 MLB Draft after initially signing to continue his collegiate career at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Brewer said Anderson’s rise through the levels of baseball proves that those without five-star talent can develop into a five-star player.
“It doesn’t matter your background, or where you’re from or how successful you were in high school, none of that really matters,” he said. “When you grind like Tim did and do everything you’re supposed to, and you have success, you look up and you’re on the front cover of Sports Illustrated. It’s every kid’s dream.”
Holliman said it would’ve been harder to fathom Anderson winning a batting title over making the cover of SI had someone told him it was going to happen back when Anderson was with the Warriors. Holliman added, though, that both accomplishments would’ve been difficult to expect.
“I’d have probably understood being on the cover of Sports Illustrated more than winning a batting title just because of how hard it is to win a batting title,” Holliman said. “I still can’t say I would have believed he would be on the cover, but with a batting title, there are so many steps that have to happen when someone leaves junior college or Division I. There are adjustments at every level they have to be able and willing to make for (a batting title) to become a possibility, much less a reality.”
