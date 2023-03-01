Southeast Lauderdale beat Byhalia 63-60 in overtime after the Indians tied the game at the end of regulation. The Tigers advance to the state championship game following the win, where they will play Booneville at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday.
The Tigers took a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Indians fought back to go up 32-30 at halftime. With the Tigers up 61-60 in overtime, 2023 3A Mr. Basketball Demondre Graham hit two free throws that sealed the game. The Tigers got back on defense and prevented a deep 3-pointer from going in, giving them a 63-60 semifinal victory.
“He’s going to knock it down,” Southeast center Derrius Ramsey said on Graham’s game-sealing free throws. “He’s Demondre Graham. He’s going to knock it down every time.”
