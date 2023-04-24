Four Meridian High School track and field records were smashed at the 3-6A Regional at Pearl High School on Saturday. Serenity Reed and Malia Scott each broke a record for the Wildcats, while Jeffery Gathright broke two.
Gathright broke both the 100-meter dash, previously set at 10.80, and 200-meter dash, previously set at 21.90, records for Meridian’s boys. He set a new best time in the 100-meter by running a 10.64 sprint, and he ran a 21.60 200-meter dash.
“It couldn’t happen to a better kid,” Meridian coach Regonal Walker said on Gathright’s record-breaking sprints. “He’s one of the most humble kids I’ve ever coached, if not the most humble kid I’ve ever coached. He doesn’t brag, he doesn’t boast, he just clocks in and comes to work every day.”
The girls 100-meter dash record of 12.22 seconds was also broken when Scott finished her race in 12.01 seconds. Reed broke Meridian’s girls triple jump record of 36 feet and 6 inches by jumping 36 feet and 6 ¼ inches.
“Those two girls are ninth graders, so they still have three more years to compete after this year to push those records even further,” Walker said. “We’ve had great kids over the years, but we really want to be able to sustain that success year in and year out to be competitive.”
These three athletes, along with many of their teammates, will now have the opportunity to compete against some of the best track and field athletes in the state at 6A South State on Saturday.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” Walker said. “I think we’ll compete, and we’ll advance, but it won’t be an easy ride because 6A track and field is very competitive.”
Other Wildcats advancing to South State:
Boys 4x100: Anthony Brown, Gathright, Davion Smith, Timothy Gowdy
Girls 4x100: Zauria Clark, Scott, Tamia King, Reed
Boys 4x200: Omiryi Wade, Gathright, Smith, Gowdy
Girls 4x200: Clark, Scott, Ty’Neice Burkes, King
Boys 4x400: Cameron Payne, Terrance Moore, Chance Anderson, Christian Pickens
Girls 4x400: Burkes, Brianna Brown, Ayanna Walker, Reed
Boys 4x800: John Cotton, Jazaylon Alford, William Hodges, Pickens
Boys 110-meter hurdles: Daniel Hill, Moore
Girls 110-meter hurdles: Kyndal Arrington
Boys 300-meter hurdles: Hill, Moore
Boys triple jump: Karmelo Sims, Anderson
Boys shot put: Hill
