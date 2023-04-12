West Lauderdale’s Braxton Cornish, Nadia Stout and Alexa Shirley signed letters of intent at a signing ceremony in West Lauderdale’s gym on Tuesday.
Cornish said he signed to play golf at East Central Community College because it seems like a fun place to play that is close to home, but he does not know what he plans to study yet. He said he will always remember the lifelong friends he made playing golf for West Lauderdale.
“They make you feel involved, and it’s like a family,” Cornish said on choosing ECCC.
West Lauderdale golf coach Cary Luke said Cornish, who switched from baseball to golf following his sophomore year, has progressed very quickly since joining his team. Luke said Cornish has been a rock for the team and has played well for a team that is undefeated in match play this year.
“He’s doing a really good job for us, and means a lot to us,” Luke said. “Great hand-eye coordination from playing baseball his whole life, and a good athlete, and knows what it takes to work and compete. … He’s got a great work ethic, and he’s also tough, and I think that comes from being an athlete his whole life.”
Stout signed to play volleyball at Millsaps College, where she also plans to study mathematics. She was unfamiliar with Millsaps prior to this year, but she went to a volleyball camp and found that everyone there was kind and welcoming.
“Their coaches are very caring,” Stout said on her decision. “We’re not just athletes to them. They’re more so like family-type, and everyone is so kind to each other.”
Stout said her time playing volleyball at West Lauderdale was memorable because of the friends she made.
“Everyone is just so kind and enjoyable to hang out with, and everyone isn’t there just to play,” Stout said. “We all became a family and very, very close.”
Stout was a captain for West Lauderdale in her final season with the Knights, and she is the first volleyball player to sign with a college from the Lauderdale County School District. West Lauderdale volleyball coach Doug Everett said Stout is a very versatile player who can be used in multiple roles.
“She’s one of the best servers in the state,” Everett said. “She was number eight in the state for aces, so she’s got a very versatile game. She’s very explosive and she’s got a really high volleyball IQ, so she’ll be great for Millsaps."
Shirley signed to play soccer at Meridian Community College, where she plans to take pre-law classes, because she previously played for MCC coach Mike Smith in her travel ball days. She said she will remember the state championship she helped the Knights win this past season.
“I just love how kind they are and how welcoming they are and how easy it is to mix in with them,” Shirley said on her choice to sign with MCC. “Even if I haven’t been there, the players welcome me like I was one of their own.”
West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Brandon Rodgers has just been with the team for one of Shirley’s six seasons in the program, but he said Shirley always worked hard for him, and she played a very important role as a team captain.
“I think she’s got a lot of grit, a lot of desire to do well and to compete, and I think she’ll take that to the next level,” Rodgers said. “She’s going to work hard, and I think she’s going to be an asset to Meridian Community College.”
