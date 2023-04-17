More and more throughout the last couple of weeks, Enterprise High’s baseball team has been proving it will be a tough out in the upcoming playoffs. The Bulldogs continued that trend at home on Saturday when they defeated West Lauderdale 6-3 with a Ridge Jackson three-run home run.
“I feel like we competed really, really tough against a team that is always in the run to win a 4A state championship,” Enterprise coach Wade Weathers said. “When we went up on them, they responded, and we responded when they went up on us. Just a good high school baseball game. Their pitcher left one pitch over the plate, and we hit a three-run home run to win it.”
Cooper Galyean pitched all seven innings for the Bulldogs, and he threw strikes on the majority of his pitches. He tossed 10 strikeouts while giving up nine hits and two walks, and timely plays by the defense helped keep the Bulldogs in the game.
The game between the two talented squads went back and forth through the first three innings. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a groundout by Shelby, but West Lauderdale tied the game with a Jacob Wooten single to left field that allowed Jackson Parker to score. Brett Busbea clobbered a home run over the fence on the next at-bat to drive Wooten in and give West Lauderdale a 3-1 lead.
“I thought (Galyean) was great,” Weathers said. “I thought he got some soft contact. He gave up a home run to Busbea, but I think a lot of people have given up home runs to Busbea, and I was really proud of how he competed. He’s been hurt his whole career, and to have him his senior year pitch like he’s pitched, he’s done so well for us, and I couldn’t think of a guy more deserving of getting a win like this against a great team like West Lauderdale.”
Cole Blackwell and Galyean hit singles that each drove in a runner in the bottom of the third to tie the game back up, and on defense the Bulldogs took down three straight Knights in the fourth inning. Enterprise suffered a groundout and a strikeout in the bottom of the fourth, and the Knights needed just one more good pitch to keep the game even heading into the fifth.
Down 0-2 in the count with two outs on the board, Jackson juiced up his Enterprise teammates by smashing a hanging pitch over the right field fence to put the Bulldogs up 6-3. That proved to be more than Galyean needed, as he held West Lauderdale scoreless from there.
“We’re tied there, and you expect West Lauderdale to put a run on the board at some point, but he got down in an 0-2 count,” Weathers said. “He just got his foot down early and took that changeup, and he hit it a long way. It obviously energized us, and propelled us to the win, and (Jackson has) done that for us all year. He’s been our top hitter all year.”
Caden Boswell took the loss on the mound for the Knights after throwing two strikeouts and five walks, but he gave up just three hits in three innings. Carter Horton came in to relieve him halfway through the game and gave up just one more hit while throwing three strikeouts and a walk, but his offense could not put together any runs in the second half of the game to counter Jackson’s game-winning three-run home run.
“We won district last night, we beat Clarkdale last week for the first time in a long time, we beat West Lauderdale for the first time since I don’t know when. I don’t know if it’s been done,” Weathers said. “I’m just so happy for these guys. I’m so proud of them for believing in us coaches, believing in themselves, and I look forward to watching them for hopefully a long way in the playoffs.”
