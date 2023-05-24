Three Meridian Wildcats that ran track together became Tigers together on Wednesday. Jeffery Gathright, Andreikus Terry and Markel Tart signed with Coahoma Community College in Meridian High’s Multipurpose Building.
The three athletes were top performers for the Wildcats this season and helped lead them to a state championship appearance, where the boys squad finished fourth overall. Meridian track and field coach Regonal Walker said the consistency of their work ethics will continue to make them successful at the community college level.
“That’s pretty much been the key to their success here in Meridian, their work ethic and consistently showing up every day to clock in,” Walker said.
Gathright, who holds school records in the 100 and 200-meter dash, said he will always be a Wildcat, no matter what happens in his future. He plans to study welding at Coahoma, but on the track he’s just looking to the the best while continuing to be himself.
Tart said his role at Coahoma will likely be as a hurdler and a member of the relay teams. He wants to study to be a truck driver and get his Commercial Drivers License.
Terry, who wants to become a nurse, will likely compete in triple jump, long jump and pole vaulting at Coahoma, though he also competed in high jump and hurdles at Meridian. Walker said Terry was among the best athletes on the team, and the coach is going to miss the senior because of how he acts and carries himself in and out of competition.
Terry said he wants to grow as a man in college, and he will consider himself successful at the next level if he continues to improve.
“I think I worked pretty hard (for the Wildcats),” Terry said. “I had a lot of fun times with the team. I’m thankful for the opportunity that coach Walker gave me, and especially this opportunity now where I can go to community college and put in even more work.”
Walker and his remaining athletes are still looking for a team state championship next season, but they will have to strive for that achievement without three of their best athletes from this year.
“You can’t replace a Jeffery Gathright, you can’t replace a Andreikus Terry, you can’t replace a Markel Tart,” Walker said. “What you can do is prepare the next guys that follow behind them and set the example for them. I’m confident that we will step in to next year competitive, as always, but it’s impossible to replace three guys of that caliber.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.