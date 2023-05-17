West Lauderdale (26-7) and Clarkdale (27-5) have made it through to the semifinal round of the playoffs following solid seasons by each team. Here’s a look into the third-round games that got the Bulldogs to South State and the Knights to North State.
Clarkdale
Clarkdale swept St. Andrew’s Episcopal in the third round of the postseason to advance to the South State Championship. The Bulldogs put up 12 hits in game one on the road last Tuesday to take a 6-1 victory that set up a much closer game two.
The Bulldogs allowed the Rock-a-Chaws to score three runs in the second inning of game two at home on Saturday before the remainder of the game was delayed until Monday because of a rainstorm. The Rock-a-Chaws remained in the lead on Monday until a Cal Culpepper home run scored two for the Bulldogs to make it a 6-6 game.
“Coach (Scott) Gibson just told me to be simple and be me,” Culpepper said on his home run. “It’s a game. I’m gonna have fun, so that was it. I’m just gonna go up here and have fun and enjoy it.”
The game went into extra innings, but Clarkdale relief pitcher Jax Joyner was able to toss two ground outs and a strikeout in the top of the eighth inning to set Clarkdale up for the win. With a man on first and second base, Parker Webb smashed a ball into left field to bring home a runner from second, which won the game for the Bulldogs 7-6.
Luke Williams got the start on the mound, and he tossed eight hits and a walk while also throwing two strikeouts before he was pulled after four innings for Joyner. Joyner threw six strikeouts and no walks while giving up just one hit in the final four innings.
“Jax threw a heck of a game today,” Culpepper said. “Jax always gives us a chance. He’s given us a chance all year. There ain’t nobody else I’d rather have on that mound in that situation but him, so I was really proud of him.”
“At first we were struggling, but we got it together and we started swinging it a little bit,” Joyner said. “I’d say I did pretty good. Four shutout innings. It was a big game.”
The Bulldogs began game one of the South State Championship against St. Stanislaus on Tuesday, but the game was delayed in the third inning. St. Stanislaus currently leads Clarkdale 1-0 in game one.
“We played pretty good,” Gibson said on Clarkdale’s third-round victory. “There’s no telling how many of these comebacks we’ve had this year. We caught some bad breaks on Saturday, got down 3-0, and then the rain came. They never worried. They just keep grinding and grinding and grinding, and we live by that motto, ‘As long as we’ve got a pitch, we’ve got a chance.’”
West Lauderdale
The Knights came out hot in game one of the third round against South Pontotoc to take an 11-1 run-rule win at home last Tuesday, but they fell 4-3 at South Pontotoc on Saturday after 12 innings.
West Lauderdale got the job done in game three at home on Tuesday, as five hits were enough for the Knights to take a 4-1 win. Ian Herrington once again earned the start on the mound for the Knights in game three, and he allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters in 26 at-bats.
West Lauderdale scored all four of its runs in the first inning, including two on singles, one on a ground out and one on a passed ball. South Pontotoc came back with a run in the top of the second inning courtesy of a West Lauderdale error, but that was all the Cougars could manage.
Next up, the Knights play Mooreville for the North State Championship. Game one is scheduled to be played on Friday at West Lauderdale at 7 p.m.
