Sports reporter Matt Case has joined The Meridian Star’s newsroom.
Case is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, where he earned a degree in journalism and a minor in radio.
While in school, Case covered high school sports for The Boston Globe and Greater Boston town newspapers.
Case was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, the birthplace of Ben & Jerry’s and Phish. In his free time, he likes playing tennis, hiking, and cooking. He can be contacted at mcase@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.