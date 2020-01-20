DECATUR — The Choctaw Central girls basketball team didn’t have time to feel sorry for themselves.
After dropping a 57-32 contest to No. 1-ranked Meridian Saturday, the No. 3-ranked Lady Warriors had to turn around and play Class 6A’s Harrison Central Monday, which entered the game with a No. 10 ranking in Mississippi by MaxPreps.com.
The Lady Red Rebels put to use their size advantage over Choctaw Central, limiting the Lady Warriors on the boards and forcing them to make near-perfect passes if they didn’t want the ball stolen. But thanks in part to a 27-point effort by Meloney Thames, Choctaw Central was able to come away with a 67-63 win Monday in the East Central Community College Martin Luther King Jr. High School Basketball Classic.
“We didn’t realize they’d be that big,” Thames admitted after the game.
Thames also said getting the win was important not just because it was against a top-10 opponent, but also to prevent the wrong kind of momentum heading into Tuesday’s game at Louisville.
“We took a big loss this past Saturday, and it threw us down for a minute,” Thames said. “Today we had to let that be behind us and get this win.”
The game featured four lead changes, with Shantashia John hitting a layup with three seconds left in the third quarter to put her team ahead 51-49 going into the final period. The Lady Red Rebels’ Laila Walker hit a field goal with 7:11 remaining in the game to tie it 51-51, but Choctaw Central regained the lead for good on a 3-point play by Laliana Crosby at the 6:50 mark.
Choctaw Central proceeded to outscore Harrison Central 11-6 over the next 6:14 to build up a 65-57 lead with 36 seconds remaining, including an impressive layup by Thames in which she drove the length of the court to put her team up 63-54 at the 2:32 mark. But a field goal by Harrison Central’s Shayla Price cut the lead to 65-59 with 29 seconds left, and Choctaw Central turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds play, allowing the Lady Red Rebels’ Je’Mya Evans to score from underneath the basket and make it a four-point game with 24 seconds to go.
The Lady Warriors got the ball to Leilaya McMillan on their next possession, who sank two free throws with 19 seconds remaining to put her team up 67-61. Harrison Central failed to score on its next possession, and Thames went to the foul line with six seconds to go. Even though neither foul shot went in, a field goal by Price as time expired proved too little, too late, as the Lady Warriors held on for the win.
After leading 20-17 after the first quarter, Choctaw Central gave up four straight points to Harrison Central to begin the second period, and the Lady Red Rebels took a 21-20 lead with 6:48 to go before halftime, their first lead of the game. Harrison Central went on a 13-8 run for the next several minutes, with the Lady Warriors able to keep pace thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by McMillan and Lyleonia Johnson. The Lady Red Rebels led 34-28 with 1:25 to go in the second before Choctaw Central scored seven unanswered points to jump back ahead 35-34 at intermission.
The third quarter was more of the same, with Harrison Central regaining the lead, 45-43, with 2:15 left in the period. But Choctaw Central outscored the Lady Red Rebels 8-4 the rest of the way to go ahead 51-49 after three.
“We got behind there early in the second half, but I thought once we started putting the ball in the basket and took the lead — we might have let the air out a little too quickly, but once we get a lead we think we ought to be able to control the game, and we gave them a chance to get back in it there at the end,” Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith said.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Warriors throughout the game, especially in the first half, as they had to adjust to Harrison Central’s length.
“You can’t just make a lazy pass against them, because they’ll just tip it off,” Thames said. “We got more settled in as the game went on. Playing a team that big helps us move the ball more. We don’t really play big teams like that (very often), so it helps us move around and gets us ready for the rest of our district and the playoffs.”
Smith said playing Harrison Central provided a good test in overcoming adversity.
“You just have to execute and do what we have called so we can get the ball inbounds,” Smith said. “Of course, they had a couple of steals, and we had a couple of bad passes, but we did just enough to pull out the victory, and we’ll remember that tomorrow.”
McMillan scored 11 points for the Lady Warriors, while Crosby and John each added seven. Thames tallied five rebounds in addition to her 27 points.
Choctaw Central (17-3, 3-0) returns to Region 4-4A play Tuesday when it takes on Louisville (12-5, 2-1) on the road. Harrison Central fell to 19-5 overall.
