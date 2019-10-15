Currently the longest-lasting run in Meridian, next month’s Run For Hope will mark the 19th year the Hope Village Guild has hosted the race to raise funds for the children at Hope Village.
This year’s race takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bonita Lakes Park and offers a 10K trail run, a 5K road race, a 2-mile walk and a 1-mile fun run. The run’s chairperson, Rhonda Poole, said the guild has already met its fundraising goal of $40,000, and while numerous people have already signed up for this year’s event, there is no limit to the number of participants, and registration is still ongoing.
“I think the reason this race has lasted this long is because of the community,” Poole said. “We have a phenomenal community, and they believe in supporting Hope Village and Run For Hope, because they believe in reaching children’s lives.”
Hope Village was started in 2000 by actress and Meridian native Sela Ward and serves as a shelter for neglected and abused children and their families. Money raised in the Run For Hope goes toward extra activities for the children at Hope Village that aren’t covered by general funding the organization receives.
“Our funding takes care of the necessities, but we try to give them things our own children have, like pageants or after-school activities, or senior parties and birthday parties,” Poole said. “We had a young girl that was 16 years old who had her first birthday party at Hope Village — she had never had one before. Because of the funds we get from Run For Hope, we’re able to fund those things that most of us take for granted.”
With four different activities from which to choose, Poole said one of the things that keeps bringing people back — other than the cause — is its inclusion of runners from all fitness levels.
“I’m a runner myself, and when I sign up for runs, they’re usually only offering a 5K or a half-marathon,” Poole said. “They love to support it and know that it’s going toward a good cause, but it’s also a great family day and a great day to be competitive.”
The run includes door prizes and other items donated by the community that runners can win.
“We offer a lot of awards in more age categories than most runs,” Poole said.
It also offers group challenges, where people can register as a team with their fellow office, school, church or civic members.
“If they have the most people participating, they win a plaque or bragging rights for the group that brought the most people,” Poole said.
The run has hosted up to 400 participants in the past, and registration is available online at southernracetiming.com or at Anderson’s Health and Fitness Center. There will also be pre-registration the day of the event until 7:30 a.m. Nov. 9, with the run beginning at 8 that morning. For those who pre-register, packet pickup is at Anderson’s Health and Fitness Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Sponsorship spots are still available through the end of the week.
“We want to give the kids opportunities they might not get if they were living at home with the different situations they’re going through,” Poole said. “We try to make it like home, and the more money we raise, the more we have the opportunity to give to them.”
The cost is $20 for the 10K trail run and 5K road race and $18 for the 2-mile walk and 1-mile fun run. For more information, call Poole at 601-484-0913 or race director Kim Monsour at 601-934-2851.
