TERRY — Come playoff time, it’s all about surviving and advancing, and for Terry, it came down to the very end in its MHSAA Class 6A first-round game Tuesday against Meridian.
Malik Daniels got a steal and passed the ball to DaCory Porter, who got fouled and hit a pair of free throws with 5.9 seconds left to take a 32-31 lead. Meridian’s potential game-winner on the ensuing possession hit off the rim, and the Bulldogs held on to the one-point victory, ending the Wildcats’ postseason hopes.
Terry (19-8) will travel to Biloxi in the second round of the 6A playoffs on Saturday night.
“I knew we had to get a stop, and Malik Daniels got the steal and made a great pass, and I got fouled and had to make those free throws,” Porter said. “We shoot free throws for 10 minutes in practice every day, and that was why.”
It was a low-scoring defensive game with Meridian leading majority of the game. The Wildcats held a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, were up 20-14 at halftime and then had a 25-21 advantage at the end of the third. To begin the fourth quarter, Terry went on a quick 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 28-25 with 6:06 left.
Meridian then went on a 6-0 run midway through the fourth to regain the lead at 31-28. With 17 seconds left in the game, Meridian turned the ball over out of bounds. Terry drove down missed a shot and a Meridian player got the rebound, but Daniels stole the pass and tossed it to Porter, who got fouled and made the free throws with 5.9 seconds left. Porter finished with 10 points to lead Terry.
“It was crazy, but that’s what you expect from Meridian. They are so well-coached and athletic and get after it,” Terry coach Perry Fletcher said. “JaCory is one of the best players I’ve coached and has been a leader for us all year, so we expected that from him with the game on the line. We knew coming in we had to neutralize Powe and not let him get going, and we did that tonight and get to move on. This was a great high school basketball playoff game. Every possession mattered.”
De’Marcus Powe had a game-high 11 points to lead Meridian. The Wildcats finish the year 19-6.
“All credit to Terry. They responded well after we played them earlier in the year, and they stepped up with great defensive strategies,” Meridian coach Ron Norman said. “We had opportunities down the stretch, and the shots wouldn’t fall.”
