BRANDON — The West Lauderdale girls are beginning to jell at the right time.
Behind the play of Southern Miss signees Ember Temple and Alice Williamson, the Lady Knights shut out previously unbeaten Brandon 2-0 on Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Like this game is every year, Brandon and West Lauderdale play as a tune-up for the second half of the season, and it also pits two elite soccer programs against each other in order to prepare for the types of teams they’ll see in the playoffs.
“The girls are really coming together right now and playing well,” West Lauderdale coach Alex George said. “We’re happy with the result, but Brandon is a really good team, and we didn’t know what to expect.”
Temple put the Lady Knights up 1-0 eight minutes into the match. Brandon only got six shots on goal in the first half, but none were scoring chances.
“We didn’t come out flat, and Ember was able to score early, and we played really well defensively the whole game,” George said.
In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs got two opportunities to score, but West Lauderdale goalkeeper Anna Kate Humphries came up with a save.
Brandon (7-1-4) only managed 12 shots on goal.
Williamson scored with eight minutes left in the game to extend the West Lauderdale lead to 2-0.
The Knights finished with 14 shots on goals.
“I think our fitness is coming around,” George said. “We’re healthy right now and need to stay that way. This was a good tune-up game to get ready for this next stretch of district games. Moving forward, we’ve figured out that we gave some depth and have to continue to press and keep our foot on the gas. We have to get better.”
The Lady Bulldogs were without head coach Jeremy Shortt, who is in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
BRANDON BOYS 5, WEST LAUDERDALE 2
Cole Turner registered a hat trick, and Hardy Lewis and Jalen Ballard added the last goals to lift the Bulldogs past the Knights.
The goal came with 12 minutes left in the first half. Brandon (4-2-2) had 17 shots on goal.
The Knights (10-7) scored on an own goal midway through the second half and also got a goal from Laken Williams. West Lauderdale had only six shots on goal.
