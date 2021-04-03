It was quite the comeback season for Ember Temple.
A year after tearing her ACL in her right knee, Temple helped lead the tradition-rich West Lauderdale Lady Knight to another successful season that saw them finish 19-4-2 and reach MHSAA Class 4A State Championship Game. That stellar senior season earned her Premier Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year accolades.
“I wanted to end my senior season out with a bang,” Temple said. “Just being at the banquets and seeing others get this award is something I wanted to aim for. We had a pretty successful season except for the end. Dealing with COVID was annoying because we couldn’t ride the bus on away games, but glad the season didn’t get cut short.”
After tearing her ACL in the summer 2019 at a Meridian Community College camp, Temple missed her junior season but returned this winter to score a state-best 39 goals while also dishing out 25 assists.
“Ember was a special player from the beginning,” West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Alex George said. “She had a gift, and you could see it when she was a seventh grader. She set a great example for hard work and determination. When she went through rehab after tearing her ACL, you usually see players level off after an injury like that, but she came back stronger, and that’s an indicative of her personality as a player and a person. I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to coach Ember and look forward to see her excel on the next level.”
Temple admitted she thinks about the state championship game often. West Lauderdale lost to Florence 3-2 in overtime back in February.
“Especially now since I go to Jackson for club tournaments I think about the game all the time,” she said. “If we could’ve done this or that, the outcome would’ve been different, but like Coach George said, it is what it is.”
Temple started playing on the high school soccer team as a seventh grader and played for a state championship in all six years, winning four of them.
“It was amazing to win four state championships and great to be part of the family, because the team was like a family,” Temple said. “This year we basically had a whole new team, and being a senior I had to be a leader.”
Temple signed to continue her soccer career at Southern Miss alongside Lady Knights teammate Alice Williamson.
“Signing with USM was big because it’s an hour and half away from home, and Alice is going there as well,” Temple said. “It feels like a family there. We’ve had zoom meetings with players on the team now and other freshmen coming in. We move there in July, and I’m really nervous but excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.