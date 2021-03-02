JACKSON — A veteran and talented New Site team proved too much for the Newton girls as they lost to the Lady Royals 69-33 in the MHSAA Class 2A basketball state semifinals round at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Newton coach Marcus Stribling said turnovers were the key.
“Credit to New Site,” Stribling said. “They made us turn the ball over.”
Newton took its only lead 4-3 on baskets by Ja'Leah Hickmon and Zia Shields. But New Site took command by scoring 12 straight points, and Newton never got closer than six the rest of the way, and never closer than nine in the second half.
It was 27-16 at intermission thanks to New Site senior Hannah Campbell, who had 21 of her 31 points in the first half. New Site broke the game open by outscoring Newton 14-5 to end the third quarter for a 46-27 lead entering the final period.
“She's a really good player,” Stribling said of Campbell, a Northwest Community College signee. “But their team as a whole gave us problems.”
With four seniors in the starting lineup, New Site has given everybody problems this season. The Lady Royals, top ranked in 2A, are 31-2, the only losses against 4A powers Tishomingo County and Choctaw Central.
Hickmon kept Newton within striking distance for 2½ quarters, finishing with 15 points before fouling out with 2:28 left. She signed with Jackson State, and Stribling feels she will do well at the next level.
“She has a great upside. She's very athletic,” he said.
This was Newton's second trip to the final four in three years. The Lady Tigers returned home with the Golden Ball in 2019.
“It's an honor to be in the Final Four in Mississippi basketball,” Stribling said. “A lot of great players have come through Mississippi and never played in this great venue. We have three girls (Hickmon, Shields and Kania Arrington) who have played here twice.
“They have come a long way since the beginning of the year. They have nothing to be sad about or hang their head about. They can be disappointed. But they had a great year.”
Newton won Region 6-2A and advanced to the semifinals with a forfeit against Loyd Star and victories over North Forrest 66-55 and Bay Springs 40-39. The loss ended the Lady Tigers’ season.
New Site will play defending champion Calhoun City in the title game at 1 p.m. Friday. New Site won its only championship in 2012. In addition to 2019, Newton won titles in 2005 and 2010.
