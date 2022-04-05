Will Tabor grew up in a basketball household, so it was only a matter of time before he wanted to try his hand as a head coach.
Tabor has spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Pearl, and he will be the new boys basketball coach at Enterprise when the 2022-23 school year starts. He replaces Justin Sollie, who will transition to head coach of the girls basketball team at Enterprise. Sollie replaces Tim Reid, who is stepping down as girls basketball coach at the end of the year.
“Basketball is something I’m passionate about,” Tabor said. “I’m living my dream. I’m looking forward to leading my own program. I want to get in and get right to work in the summer and hopefully make some noise this year.”
The son of Gary and Sandy Tabor, having parents with basketball pedigrees made Tabor fall in love with the sport at a young age, and that love for basketball has kept him involved even after his playing days ended.
“My dad coached for about 20 something years, and my mom played high school basketball and actually won state,” Tabor said. “For me, it’s about the relationships you get to build with the kids. I want to be in their lives as long as they want me to.”
Once he saw the opening for the boys basketball job at Enterprise, Tabor said he felt it would be a great place to finally realize his dream of becoming a head coach.
“When I came and interviewed I got a sense of great support from the community, the administration and the teachers,” Tabor said. “It really felt like home. I knew (Enterprise) was very highly ranked on the academic side, and that’s always a plus because at the end of the day they’re called ‘student-athletes’ for a reason. The education part is huge.”
Sollie said he’s eager to make the transition from boys coach to girls coach and feels good about Tabor taking over the Bulldogs’ program.
“His experience at a big school like Pearl as a ninth-grade coach and an assistant really jumped out,” Sollie said. “He was highly recommended by several coaching contacts I have who spoke of his work ethic and character. I’ve been very impressed by talking with him, and I’m excited to work with him. I think he’s going to take the foundation I’ve laid for the last five years and run with it.”
Tabor said he wants his Enterprise teams to be known for their discipline above all else.
“I believe the foundation for building a program has to be discipline,” Tabor said. “On the offensive side, we’ll try to speed teams up and run the dribble-drive offense. The guys I’ve worked with in the past have been heavy on the dribble-drive, and I took what I could from them. We want to space teams out and make them guard us and see if we can beat them off the dribble. We want to have an attacking mentality.
“Defensively, we want to play hard-nosed man and pressure you. We don’t want to just let teams run what they want to, if that makes sense. We want to be in the passing lanes, play hard and get after it. You have to do the little things like getting loose balls, rebounding and blocking out. If you do all of that, you’ll have a chance to be successful.”
Basketball season is a long way off, but Tabor said he’s already eager to get in the gym this summer and begin establishing his vision for the Bulldogs.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Tabor said. “I know it’s a town where the community is behind the school and athletics 100%. I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity going into my first head coaching job.”
