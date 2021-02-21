Southern Miss split with Northwestern State in a Sunday doubleheader to kick off the 2021 season after inclement weather forced the start of the weekend series to be delayed.
SOUTHERN MISS 5, NORTHWESTERN STATE 1
Hunter Stanley pitched six strong innings to help the Golden Eagles to a 5-1 victory in Game 1 Sunday.
Stanley surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out 13 to get the win, while Aubrey Gillentine got the save after pitching three innings and giving up one run on two hits.
Gabe Montenegro finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Dustin Dickerson was 2-for-4 with a double. Christopher Sargent and Slade Wilks also doubled, while DJ Lynch had a home run.
NORTHWESTERN STATE 7, SOUTHERN MISS 1
The Golden Eagles were held to just two hits in Sunday’s nightcap.
Reece Ewings had a double, and Slade Wilks had Southern Miss’ only other hit. Chandler Best suffered the loss on the mound, giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out six in 2 1/3 innings of work.
West Lauderdale alumnus Ben Ethridge came in long relief for Best and had a strong showing. In 5 2/3 innings, he surrendered just one run on two hits while striking out 12 and walking none.
