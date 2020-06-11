Ron Polk has seen plenty of baseball in his life, so a three-month break wasn’t a big deal for the former Mississippi State baseball coach.
For college players around the country, though, not finishing their 2020 season and not having summer options like the Cape Cod League or various college camps is a very big deal. The COVID-19 pandemic robbed players of needed at-bats and innings on the mound, so when the Honor the Game Wood Bat League was announced for Meridian, numerous college baseball players expressed interest.
The league kicked off Thursday afternoon at Q.V. Sykes Park, and Polk was on hand not only to throw out the first pitch alongside Meridian Mayor Percy Bland, but he also helped coach one of the teams competing, the Lugnuts.
“I think there are 13 or 14 (here) that would have been at the camp I coach at every summer,” Polk said. “Unfortunately, most of them had to close down. Some of them will still operate, but later in the summer, so this is a great opportunity for these players.”
The talent competing in the Honor the Game Wood Bat League includes 63 Division I players, 25 of which are SEC players — five from MSU — and 18 of which were originally supposed to compete in the 2020 Cape Cod League before it was canceled. In addition, recent high school graduates who will play at the collegiate level are also competing in the league.
Former Alabama baseball player Joe Caruso is the director and head of player placement for East Coast Baseball, which is hosting the league. The idea of having a summer league for college players needing innings sprang up in a short amount of time, and Caruso admitted to be somewhat overwhelmed by the interest.
“A lot of our former players called and said, ‘Hey, are you guys going to do anything this summer for 18- and 19-year-olds?’ and I told them, ‘Man, we really don’t, but what’s going on with you guys?’” Caruso explained. “After a couple of conversations we decided to pray about it and see where God leads us and see if we should do something. We decided to start a collegiate league for our alumni and see what happens.
“Next thing you know, they’re saying, “I want to call my friend, I want to call my friend,’ and then the league just spawned on its own. It was kind of incredible to be honest with you. We were really just trying to help our former guys, and we started getting phone calls from the college coaches saying, ‘Hey, this would be really good. They need to get some at-bats.’ We feel like we’re being servants to a lot of the colleges and players, and our juices kind of get flowing when you see the amount of talent that’s actually here, so we wanted to do this to the best of our ability, which is why we put a lot of money and resources and partnered with the City of Meridian, who has been absolutely phenomenal in this partnership.”
Teams will play 24 games plus a tournament to determine the league champion, and Caruso said that’s a lot of at-bats and innings these players otherwise wouldn’t have gotten.
“You can’t take off 12 months as a baseball player,” Caruso said. “If you take off 12 months you get so far behind, so we’re just hoping the number of at-bats they get will help them get into their fall (plans). … This is huge for all of these guys. We’re only in the fourth inning (of this first game), but I’ve heard them all say the same thing: ‘Man, it’s just good to be back.’”
The Lugnuts’ Jackson Tate, who had a home run Thursday, said after his season at Alabama got cut short, the Honor the Game Wood Bat League offered a much-need outlet for him to stay in playing shape. Prior to that, all he was able to do was go to the batting cages and work out in his old high school’s weight room.
“It’s probably the longest I’ve ever been not playing baseball since like middle school,” Tate said. “It’s always nerve-racking coming out with a new group of guys, but once you start getting into it, it’s like riding a bike. You pick it right back up.”
For those playing and coaching in the league, baseball is back. For Polk, who is a volunteer coach at UAB, he feels much worse for the players missing their spring seasons than he does for himself not having baseball activities for a few months, and he's grateful the Honor the Game Wood Bat League came to fruition.
“I can handle it,” Polk said. “I did 54 years of coaching college baseball, so we got about a third of our season done at UAB, and it’s tough for everyone. It’s tough for pro players, and I just talked to two minor league players coming in on the phone, and they’re bored to death and miserable right now. I keep telling these guys, if misery likes company, a lot of people are miserable right now, including even big-league players. It’s been a rough year for everyone. For me, I’ve done it, did it, don’t need to worry about it anymore.”
