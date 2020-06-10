A summer baseball league consisting of college and soon-to-be college athletes is starting up in Meridian on Thursday.
The event, named the Honor the Game Wood Bat League and hosted by East Coast Sox Baseball, will take place exclusively at Q.V. Sykes Park over seven weeks. Six teams, made up of Division I players from SEC schools and other southern conferences, as well as high school seniors who have signed to play in college, will participate in regular-season games on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. through July 23, with a single-elimination tournament taking place that weekend. The league will use NCAA rules and guidelines.
In addition to five Mississippi State baseball players participating in the league, 63 Division I student-athletes, including 25 from the SEC, will also be competing, as well as 18 players originally slated to take part in the Cape Cod Baseball League that was canceled in April, according to East Coast Sox President Greg Sykes.
Thursday’s opening day will feature first pitches thrown by Meridian Mayor Percy Bland and former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk, followed by a 1 p.m. game.
