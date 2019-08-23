Last year, Neshoba Central reached the Class 5A playoffs for the first time since 2011, thus reaching their goal.
For 2019, the goal for the Rockets is to not only reach the playoffs again, but host a playoff game, and they have the experience returning to achieve that goal.
“The key last year was getting into the playoffs, and sometimes winning is a learned trait,” Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar said. “It’s a whole different atmosphere in the playoffs, and it was a learning curve for us. This year, the goal is to host a playoff game, and we’ve beefed the schedule up to get us ready for division.”
On offense Neshoba Central returns seven starters, including its entire backfield with Jarquez Hunter and Tyler Mathis to lead the run-heavy offense that averaged 372.2 yards per game rushing last fall.
Hunter had 1,986 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns, while Mathis had 1,490 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns.
Austin Day had 640 yards rushing with eight touchdowns and is moving from quarterback to running back to help anchor the ground game. Zane Lilly and Eli Anderson are battling for the starting quarterback job.
“We felt like moving Austin to running back will allow us to do more things,” Schoolar said. “Tyler and Jarquez are a great duo to have, and now moving Austin back there has made us more dynamic.”
Defensively, the Rockets return six starters but must try to find guys to replace Christian Spears and Colin Hunt at linebackers.
Hunter (81 tackles, eight sacks last year) along with Ray Gibson, Jaharon Griffin and Kelbee Holmes will be at linebacker. Promising sophomore defensive tackle Maxton Woodward is back to anchor the defensive front, along with Nick McClendon.
Ty Matthews and Austin Day will lead the secondary.
“We lost two really good linebackers, but we have guys that will fill their spots,” Schoolar said. “The front seven will have to carry us early with a couple spots in the secondary being inexperience.”
Region 2-5A remained mostly the same after realignment other than Provine replacing Germantown. Defending Region 2-5A champion Holmes County Central is the heavy favorite to win the division again.
“Our division is full of athletes and teams more athletic than us,” Schoolar said. “To me, Holmes is the favorite, and Cleveland is the dark horse.”
