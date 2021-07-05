A year ago, Trey Gray and Jake Narro qualified for the championship flight at Northwood Country Club’s annual Bill Davis Invitational but didn’t have the strongest finish.
This past weekend, the pair more than made up for that showing, edging out 2020 Bill Davis Invitational champions Jarrod Moulds and John Rea in Sunday’s final round to be crowned this year’s winner.
“Last year we finished last in the flight, so that made it a little sweeter,” Narro said.
Said Gray, “There was a little bit of redemption. We went from worst to first.”
The match-play tournament featured three rounds Friday-Sunday after Friday’s qualifying round, and Narro said the two of them played well the entire weekend, picking each other up when the other was in the midst of a rough stretch.
“I started out nervous and shaky, and Trey kind of settled in a little quicker than I did,” Narro said of Sunday’s final round. “Then from there he kind of messed up a couple of times, and I picked him up a little bit. That’s how you win a partner event; you can’t do it on your own. We helped each other at the right time all weekend.”
Gray said having Narro next to him allowed him to relax and never put too much pressure on himself, even when there was a championship at stake Sunday.
“My secret was I had a really good partner,” Gray said. “He’s been playing for a long time. I know I’m going to miss some holes, and he’ll be in there on all of them. He drives and putts well — he does everything well.”
Those are the same strengths Narro noticed in Gray’s game.
“He hits it long, and it may not be super-duper long, but it’s pretty darn straight, and he’s a good putter,” Narro said. “He’s also fun. When we were having tough stretches, Trey was a positive influence, and that was a tremendous help.”
Improving on last year’s showing was nice, but Gray said that wasn’t the only thing about Sunday’s win that was sweet.
“I’ve been playing golf for 25 years, and this is the first tournament I’ve ever won,” Gray said. “It felt good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.