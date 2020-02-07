Meridian needed a run, and that run finally came in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats hosted No. 8-ranked Gulfport for their senior night, and for much of the contest, it felt like the shots just weren’t going to fall. Meridian trailed the Admirals 12-11 at the half and had just four field goals in the first 16 minutes. After regaining the lead and going up 24-19 at the end of the third quarter, Gulfport stayed within striking distance for much of the final period, trailing just 35-29 with 3:09 left to play.
Then the Wildcats rattled off 14 unanswered points, aided in part by two technical fouls called on the Admirals. After going just 8 of 20 from the line up to that point, Meridian was 8-for-12 in free throws in the final three minutes of play, helping secure a 49-30 win.
“What a way to finish out a senior night,” Meridian boys basketball coach Ron Norman said. “Twenty-one wins for this group, so what else can I say about them? Ten of those kids all played well. They’re all unselfish and don’t care who the superstar is, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors.”
Prior to the game, Meridian honored its 10 seniors: Azerious Ellis, Kyler Yarbrough, Makeem Roberts, Jarvis Campbell, Jaylen Davis, Ricky Hinton, Tre Ruffin, Larry Dunn, KeEdrick Armstead and Phillip Mosley. Ellis led the Wildcats with 10 points, while junior Jaquarris Collins tallied nine points, all in the second half. Mosley and Roberts both finished with seven points apiece, and Roberts and Ellis also tallied five rebounds each.
The two teams were tied 6-6 after the first quarter, with Dunn, Davis and Roberts all hitting field goals. A basket by Ellis with 7:09 left in the second quarter was the only field goal for the Wildcats in the frame, and Meridian missed its first seven free-throw attempts before Yarbrough sank one with 3:49 to go before the half. Meridian trailed by one at the break, but Ellis said he and his teammates never panicked despite the early offensive struggles.
“Adversity — we’ve been through a lot of adversity,” Ellis said. “Ups and downs, wins and losses. We just learn and get better every game.”
Back-to-back field goals by Roberts got things started for Meridian in the third quarter, but Gulfport’s Keijuan Johnson hit the game’s first 3-pointer with 5:09 left in the frame to tie the contest at 15-15. But the Admirals were never able to regain the lead, as Meridian outscored Gulfport 9-4 for the rest of the third to enter the fourth up 24-19.
Defensively, Meridian pressed for most of the second half, and Gulfport was never able to get into an offensive rhythm in the final 16 minutes. The Admirals tallied just five field goals in the third and fourth quarters, and Mosley’s 3-pointer with 3:57 left to play put Meridian up 33-26. Gulfport scored just three points the rest of the way, allowing the Wildcats to build a comfortable lead in the game’s waning minutes.
Meridian (21-5) enters next week’s Region 5-6A tournament as the No. 2 seed, and Ellis said the strong fourth-quarter finish was a great way to build positive momentum right before the tournament.
“It was big,” Ellis said. “We have to go 2-0 (next week). Coach tells us to go 1-0 every game.”
Winning on senior night against a ranked opponent in Gulfport was special as well, Ellis added. While the squad lacks any Dandy Dozens, Ellis said he and his fellow seniors work so well together that no one feels like they have to be the standout player each game.
“We’re just there for each other and play hard,” Ellis explained. “We’ve been playing together since we were little, whether it was city league, AAU or high school or middle school. We know what each other can do on the court, and we just play our game.”
Gulfport dropped to 23-5 on the season, but Norman said if the Wildcats go on a run in the playoffs, he expects to face the Admirals again eventually.
“No matter how this this playoff scenario works out, if we do what we do, and they do what they do, we’re probably going to see them again,” Norman said. “The road to Jackson will come through either us, them, Harrison Central or Biloxi, and Oak Grove is going to be in that mix, too. It is what it is, and we all have to get ready now.”
