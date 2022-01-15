CLINTON — After last season, the Meridian High School girls had some revenge on their minds coming into Saturday.
Well, they got it.
In a game that saw a combined 36 turnovers, the Lady Wildcats got past Olive Branch 42-26 in the inaugural Girls Rumble In The South at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum on Saturday evening.
Olive Branch beat Meridian twice last year, including in the MHSAA Class 6A state semifinal round, eliminating the Lady Wildcats from the 2021 playoffs.
“It was a struggle,” Meridian coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We had our ups and downs, but that’s basketball, and at the end of the day I’m proud of them. We played a solid game defensively.”
The Lady Wildcats (18-1) never trailed the entire game. Meridian jumped out to a 7-0 lead to begin the contest and held a 14-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Meridian went on a 7-2 run to extend its lead to 21-11 and followed that with a quick 6-0 stretch midway through to extend its lead to 28-13. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 28-16 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcat held Olive Branch to just two points in the third quarter and were ahead 36-18 going into the final period. Midway through the fourth quarter, Olive Branch went on an 8-0 run to cut the Meridian lead down to 12 points at 38-26.
“On the offensive end, we struggled, but defensively we did a decent job,” Faulkner said. “When defense is the heart of the team you’ll be able to live through some of those struggles.”
Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and had six blocked shots to lead the Lady Wildcats. She was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“There was a lot of adversity tonight, and I didn’t make a lot of good decisions, but the energy was there as a team, and it carried us and pushed us and made us better,” Powe said. “It felt good to come out on top over them finally after they beat us twice last year.”
Tytiana Buckley added 12 points for Meridian.
“This team is hungry, and this team wants more than what last year’s team did. We’ve got nine seniors on this team, so we got one goal in mind,” Faulkner said. “We stayed away from the revenge factor and all that and just stayed true to who we are, and we take it one game at a time.”
Addison Howell had a game-high 16 points to lead Olive Branch, while Rhema Pegues added 10 points for the Lady Conquistadors (14-4).
“We just wanted to come in and compete and play, and unfortunately we drove a long way not to do that. We did not play on a high level like we’re capable of today,” Olive Branch coach Jason Thompson said. “Meridian flat out whooped our tail, and we’ve got to take it and hopefully see them down the road.”
