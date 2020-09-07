Lance Strickland and David Rosenbaum entered Monday in second place in the Northwood flight, and a day-best 58 in round three propelled them to win the Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Tournament.
Strickland and Rosenbaum (63-59-58—180) edged Eddie and Nick Brown (61-59-62—182), who finished second in the championship flight of the three-day, two-man scramble tournament. Jon Jackson and Kevin Gillette placed third, shooting 62-62-60—184.
“It feels good,” Strickland said. “Me and David have played a lot of golf together, and we’ve won quite a few tournaments this summer. We’ve always played together, and he’s been my go-to guy. I love him to death, and we’ve been working hard to finally get a win here at Northwood, and it feels fantastic.”
The pair saved their best performance for the final day.
“We came out (Sunday) and shot 2-under on the front (nine); we were really struggling,” Strickland said. “Then we turned around on the back and ended up shooting 8-under. Today was a completely different day: We shot 8-under through nine, and we kind of cooled off on the back but pulled it off and held on just enough.”
The back nine on the final day is always tough, Strickland added, but the pair were determined not to play defensively just because they had a strong performance through the front nine.
“You just have to keep on pushing for birdies and never try to make pars,” Strickland explained. “You’re going to always have much better luck being aggressive.”
Rosenbaum said he and Strickland complement each other well in a scramble format, and they were both grateful to cap off the last of Northwood’s three major tournaments with a win.
“It’s been great every time we’ve played,” Rosenbaum said. “He’s a pretty steady guy and hits it out there a good ways, and I just try to put it on the fairway and let him take a rip at it. We’re usually a pretty confident pair, and we’re happy just to finally get a win out here at Northwood.”
And they weren’t done after the championship round, as Rosenbaum and Strickland won the shootout Monday evening that pitted the winners of each flight against one another in a sudden-death format. They and the team of Jarrod Moulds and Preston Broadhead — winners of the Pinehurst flight (64-66-62—192) — both birdied the first hole before Rosenbaum had a drive on the second hole that landed four feet from the hole, which allowed them to sink the winning putt.
“There’s definitely some pressure because there are tons of members and other folks all watching and surrounding the greens,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s a lot of fun, and the fun part is putting yourself in that situation. It’s a good pressure because it means you played well.”
He and Strickland are both coaches at Meridian Community College, and Rosenbaum said they were both happy to get the sweep on Monday as ambassadors for their school.
“It’s always a good thing to represent your school well and do good things out there,” Rosenbaum said.
Jack Combest and Kelly Swain won the Augusta flight (66-68-60—194), while Dallas and Trey Hannah (65-69-61—195) won the TPC Sawgrass flight. Austin Holmes and Nathan Myatt (72-66-64—202) won the Pebble Beach flight, and David and Parker Neal (71-69-68—208) won the Bel-Air flight.
Winners of other flights were Bill and Phillip McBride (70-74-64—208) in the St. Andrews flight, David Hopper and Tim Hester (73-74-71—218) in the Riviera flight and George Arrington and Terry Collier (77-76-70—223) in the Oakmont flight.
