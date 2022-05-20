Following a two-year hiatus, the Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic is returning Saturday, June 11, to the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club.
A former basketball coach at West Lauderdale and East Mississippi Community College, Hull died suddenly of a massive heart attack in 2001, and the following year, the annual tournament was set up as a way to raise money to help Hull’s children, Trex and Baleigh, get through college.
Hull’s children have since graduated from Mississippi State, and the tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament director Lindsey Hall, WTOK news anchor and friend of Hull’s, said the goal this year is to re-establish the annual event before figuring out to proceed with the fundraising aspect of it.
“It’s like starting over again almost,” Hall said. “We established a scholarship fund for Trex and Baleigh, because they were both very young when he died, and the tournament did what it was supposed to do, so now we’re trying to see where we want to go. We’re still planning to partner with West Alabama, and we’d like to get a medical provider to sponsor us because it was a heart attack that Steve died from.”
The tournament will use the Dancing Rabbit’s Oaks course, giving it a 25-team limit instead of the usual 40. The cost to enter is $150 per person, and teams of four will square off in a four-person scramble format. The fee covers green fees, golf cart, driving range, putting green, T-shirt, goody bags and lunch. Slots are still open, Hall said, and he hopes to get at least 20 teams signed up.
“We’re just trying to reestablish it and grow it back to what it was a few years ago,” Hall said. “Our long-term goal is to keep it going and make it a scholarship fund again.”
For more information, Hall can be reached at 601-616-0860 or by email at lindsey.hall@wtok.com.
