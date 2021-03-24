The Meridian High School track team competed in just two meets last season before all spring sports were put on hold and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That left senior Amiriya Stephens with just two meets under her belt for her entire track and field career — a career that had just begun that spring. Stephens had only been a cheerleader for MHS before deciding to join the team during the 2019-20 school year. Losing almost her entire rookie season cost her key development time, but Stephens wasn’t too discouraged by that.
“I feel really good about my progress,” Stephens said. “I’m PR’ing (breaking my personal record) every time at my meets, and being ranked statewide feels good.”
Currently, Stephens is ranked second statewide in the high jump, and she also competes in the 400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay and the long jump. MHS track coach Regonal Walker said he knew Stephens’ future in the sport was bright after watching her progress in the high jump last year.
“She’s a true athlete,” Walker said. “She has so much athleticism and energy that when she came out, she was eager to learn and really took to it. I think in her first meet (last year) she high jumped 4’8”, and she ended up topping out at 4’10”, but we only ended up having two meets last year, so she came in really primed to break out and have a good season. What she’s doing now, it’s no shock because the potential and talent was always there.”
The biggest thing to overcome was a lack of experience, which is why it was so frustrating losing most of the 2020 season to the pandemic, Stephens said.
“I was confused because I didn’t really know how track worked, so when I jumped back into it this year I had to pay attention,” Stephens said.
It didn’t take long after joining the team for Stephens to quickly decide the high jump was her favorite event, and that enthusiasm has carried over to this year.
“I like how I can run and then throw my body over a bar that’s super high,” Stephens said. “That’s the fun part.”
After settling into a routine this year, Stephens said she feels confident her goals are realistic. They include getting a time of 58 or 59 seconds in the 400-meter dash and, as she puts it, “beating anyone jumping farther than me.” She also wants to earn a college scholarship for track, as she’s gotten attached to being on a team.
“I really enjoy the competition and when people yell at me in the stands or congratulate me,” Stephens said. “It feels good to win, and I just like the team. This track team is a family.”
Like Stephens, fellow senior Princess Grant was frustrated by the cancelation of the season last year, especially since she felt good about her progress in the 800-meter dash. Grant also competes in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs and the 4X800-meter relay, and she’s ranked fourth statewide in the 800-meters.
“The times I got in those meets were good, and I feel like I could have been first in the state if we had a full season,” Grant said. “It felt like all the work was for nothing.”
The team was able to do split practices when the MHSAA allowed athletic activities to resume last June, but Grant said there was only so much they could accomplish with limited hours and just half the team working out at any one time. Full-squad workouts resumed in September, and Grant said she’s progressed nicely since then.
“I feel like I’m in a better place than I was last year,” Grant said.
Walker said Grant has as good a chance to win state in the 800-meter dash as anyone.
“To be honest, she’s our best soldier,” Walker said. “We put so much on her by leaning on her to run the 3,200, the 1,600 and the 800 along with the 4X800, so a lot of times when it comes time for her race, she’s really running on fumes. If she can actually approach and just focus on that race, I’m certain she will.”
Grant’s goals are to go to state in all of her individual events as well as the relay, and she thinks she’ll be poised to have a strong showing in those events by the time the bigger meets role around.
“My endurance is my strength,” Grant said about her 800-meter dash. “It’s a sprint, but you have to have the wind for it. I believe I can finish first, I just have to put in more work.”
