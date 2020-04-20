Ralie Boles and Cameron Garrett came back from a set down to beat an East Webster squad 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of last year’s MHSAA Classes 1-2A mixed doubles state tournament. Unseeded in the draw, the Clarkdale duo dropped their next match against the No. 3 team in straight sets.
Following the loss, Boles said she and Garrett decided they would be back the following year. But next time, they’d win the whole thing.
“We made up our minds then that we were going to work hard all throughout the year and make it and win a state championship this year,” Boles said. “We knew we could do it. We had faith in each other and in ourselves, and it’s something we both strived for, and we knew that if we worked hard enough, we could do it.”
As the 2020 spring season got underway, the two seniors were off to a solid start. Three matches and three victories in, their campaign was abruptly put on hold as the MHSAA suspended all athletic activities last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the association voted to cancel all sports for the remainder of the school year.
Boles and Garrett’s quest for a championship officially ended.
“I was confident in the rest of the year of going just as strong and competitive, and winning more and more until we got to state. Then they called everything off,” Garrett said. “I was hoping that with the two weeks we had off, I’d just go practice a little bit, still keep the rhythm going, and they’d call everything back on and we could finish our season, but that didn’t happen.”
The announcement dealt a blow to the entire Bulldogs team, first-year head coach Renee McLeod said, as Boles and Garrett were two of six seniors on the roster. McLeod said she understands the decision to cancel the rest of the season, but now the potential of her squad will never be known.
“It’s really disappointing and disheartening,” McLeod said. “With the times the way they are, you want safety first, but knowing what could’ve been kind of breaks your heart.”
Boles and Garrett said they continued to play and train in the months after last season ended and leading up to this year, both taking lessons from the late Bill Autry. Boles joined the Clarkdale tennis team as a seventh-grader and became a starter the very next year, while Garrett signed on as a freshman and made it to the starting ranks as a sophomore. Last year, however, was their first season as a mixed doubles tandem.
Former Bulldogs head coach Charles Crane said he saw both of them put in the effort toward improving their games and that they were contenders for a championship.
“They were really good players, and I honestly think they had a shot at winning a state title this year,” Crane said. “Ralie has pretty much much worked every day since the eighth grade to make herself the best possible player, and she just infinitely got better every single year, and I’m so proud of all of her hard work. Cameron did the exact same thing. He just dedicated himself to tennis and worked really hard.”
McLeod added that their play to open the season put them on a good path, including grinding out a victory against the always competitive Newton County tennis team.
“They’re both really good kids, and they had a really strong outlook on taking that state title. They picked up right where they left off last year, and they came out of the gate really strong,” she said. “They played really well together, they complemented each other and according to the competition we saw, they were much stronger.”
Garrett said he joined the Bulldog tennis squad for fun, but his competitive nature took over. He didn’t initially think he could make it too far in the postseason, but after playing mixed doubles teams last year, he changed that thinking and realized he had a chance to win a championship, an accomplishment he always wanted to achieve while at Clarkdale.
“I was always like, ‘It’s my senior year, that’s going to be the year I can win a state title. I can be something for my school,’” he said. “And it’s just sad not even being able to finish the season and make it to state.”
Boles said she was looking forward to competing and vying for the same objective.
“It’s heartbreaking. Me and Cameron were super excited to play this season,” she said. “We were hoping to keep it going, but we got cut short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.