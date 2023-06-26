Volleyball players of a variety of ages from around Mississippi gathered at the John Moss Volleyball Courts in Meridian on Saturday to compete in the Four Person Beach Volleyball event, one of three volleyball events that the State Games of Mississippi puts on.
West Lauderdale volleyball coach Doug Everett, who served as commissioner of the event, competed alongside his wife, Northeast Lauderdale volleyball coach Debrah Everett. Debrah Everett said Four Person Beach Volleyball is important because it allows players from around the state to gather in one place.
“We get such a large group of people that come from around the state,” she said. “Some of these people we see very few times throughout the year, but the State Games brings them together. … Just getting more exposure, and the more young people that play, the more it’ll grow. A whole new generation (of volleyball players) needs to come up, and this is just the best way to get everyone together.”
