The State Games of Mississippi is set to host tryouts for its annual All-Star baseball competition.

Registration will take place at various locations throughout State Games’ eight districts next week. The following sites will host tryouts July 1:

•District 3 — Lee Academy

•District 5 — Wooten Legion (Laurel)

•District 8 — Pearl River Community College

In addition, the following sites will host tryouts July 2:

•District 1 — Northeast Mississippi Community College

•District 2 — Magnolia Heights

•District 4 — East Central Community College

•District 6 — Hartfield Academy

•District 7 — Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Upcoming public and private school graduates for the classes of 2021 and 2022 are eligible to play. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and tryouts are at 10 a.m. for all tryout dates listed above. A $5 fee and a signed waiver are required. Twenty players from each district will be selected to play in the tournament, which takes place July 8-11 at Meridian Community College.

For more information, or to find out which district in which to try out, visit stategamesofms.org.

