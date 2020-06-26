The State Games of Mississippi is set to host tryouts for its annual All-Star baseball competition.
Registration will take place at various locations throughout State Games’ eight districts next week. The following sites will host tryouts July 1:
•District 3 — Lee Academy
•District 5 — Wooten Legion (Laurel)
•District 8 — Pearl River Community College
In addition, the following sites will host tryouts July 2:
•District 1 — Northeast Mississippi Community College
•District 2 — Magnolia Heights
•District 4 — East Central Community College
•District 6 — Hartfield Academy
•District 7 — Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Upcoming public and private school graduates for the classes of 2021 and 2022 are eligible to play. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and tryouts are at 10 a.m. for all tryout dates listed above. A $5 fee and a signed waiver are required. Twenty players from each district will be selected to play in the tournament, which takes place July 8-11 at Meridian Community College.
For more information, or to find out which district in which to try out, visit stategamesofms.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.