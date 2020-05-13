The State Games of Mississippi has scheduled two of its sporting events for June, according to a press release from the organization Wednesday.
Archery 3D and Field — not the school-based youth championship — will be hosted at Camp Binachi the weekend of June 13-14, while the Sporting Clays competition will be at the same location the weekend of June 20-21.
“Due to the pandemic, the Mississippi Youth (school based) Archery Championship has not gone forward,” said Ken Kercheval, State Games of Mississippi’s archery commissioner, in the press release. “We are excited that our event will give all of our fine archers a chance to prove their skills.”
Kercheval also said the events will follow health guidelines for the safety of everyone involved.
“We will keep everyone up-to-date on recommendations for social distancing, masks and other aspects that may be different at these events,” Kercheval said in the press release.
For more information, or to register, visit stategamesofms.org.
