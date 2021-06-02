After being unable to host the event last year due to COVID-19, the opening ceremonies return for State Games of Mississippi this weekend in Meridian.
The annual event will open at 5 p.m. Friday at City Hall, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from State Games. It will feature the parade of athletes, a fireworks show, the lighting of the cauldron and flyovers, and a new addition this year is a drone race.
Carolyn Smith, State Games of Mississippi’s executive director, said in the press release this year is the 30th anniversary for the organization. Each summer, State Games hosts competitions in a variety of sports — most of these competitions taking place in Meridian — for amateur athletes from around the state. In 2019, more than 5,000 athletes competed, and State Games currently hosts competitions for 41 sports.
“It will be a spectacular event to enjoy with everyone in your family,” Smith said. “As we give a nod to our 30 years of top amateur athletics for the state, we are inviting our former Athletes of the Year to take part.”
In addition to Friday’s opening ceremonies, the youth soccer, 5K road race and walk, barrel racing, martial arts, youth tennis and masters swimming competitions will take place this weekend.
For more information, visit stategamesofms.org.
