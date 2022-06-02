The State Games of Mississippi’s Opening Ceremonies were something Meridian residents and State Games participants took for granted.
But after they were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s impossible to take anything for granted. Thankfully, the Opening Ceremonies will once again take place this year, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at City Hall in Meridian.
Though State Games was able to host competitions in 2020, losing the Opening Ceremonies that year put a damper on the annual competitions that features athletes from around Mississippi, most of which take place during May and June in Meridian. The Opening Ceremonies returned in 2021, and State Games of Mississippi Executive Director Missye Dozier said she’s looking forward to Friday’s festivities after countless hours of planning.
“We are all so excited and can’t wait to see all of the athletes that are so happy and full of energy,” Dozier said. “They make it worth it for all of us.”
That’s especially true after 2020, which Dozier said was an eye-opening year for everyone involved with State Games after the Opening Ceremonies and several other athletic events had to be canceled.
“It’s a huge relief (being back this year), and we hope to never have to go through anything like that again,” Dozier said.
The Opening Ceremonies coincide with a busy several days for State Games, with the 5K road race/5K walk, 3-D and field archery, singles disc golf, Masters swimming and youth soccer among the competitions scheduled for this weekend. Each year, the Opening Ceremonies weekend plays a major part in State Games’ ability to bring people to Meridian and Lauderdale County, Dozier said.
“We had an economic impact study done last year, and the result was $12.1 million,” Dozier said. “We have one done every five years, and it went up from $9.3 million — the one done in 2016.”
The parade of athletes will begin at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, followed by the lighting of the State Games torch. A fireworks show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and food and beverage booths will be scattered throughout the area.
“We have 42 sporting events throughout the state with 75% of them held in Meridian,” Dozier said. “We sincerely appreciate all of our athletes and spectators and welcome everyone to our Opening Ceremonies.”
