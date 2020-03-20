State Games of Mississippi’s Netfest fundraising events have been postponed.
Netfest 3v3 soccer was originally scheduled for March 28, while four-person volleyball was slated for April 18. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, State Games sent out a press release Friday announcing both events are on hold until further notice.
“The State Games of Mississippi is following the recommendations and directives of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Governor’s office,” the statement read. “We will follow their guidelines in terms of the continuation of events. Should they mandate events be canceled, State Games of Mississippi will provide all participants more detailed information regarding rescheduling, cancellation or refunds.”
Along with the annual Pumpkin Run in the fall, Netfest is the organization’s major fundraising event. Most of State Games’ competitions don’t begin until mid May, and the organization is still planning to proceed with its competitions as scheduled according to the press release, though it added that’s subject to change depending on further developments.
