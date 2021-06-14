If James Grimes Jr. and his father are together, it’s often because the two of them are squaring off in a round of golf or bowling.
James Lanny Grimes Sr. is a member of three bowling hall of fames: the Central Mississippi Hall of Fame, the Mississippi State Hall of Fame and the Southern Bowling Conference Hall of Fame. He’s been bowling approximately 60 years; Grimes Jr. has been bowling a little more than 30 years.
At the State Games of Mississippi’s bowling competition Saturday afternoon at Event Zona, the two could be seen going against each other, an occurrence so common they’ve both taken it for granted. The younger Grimes actually won a round, but he said that’s not a common occurrence.
“You always try to beat him,” Grimes Jr. said. “The competitive side always comes out when it’s father and son, and I don’t always do it as often as I want to. There’s a reason he’s a three-time hall of famer.”
As competitive as they are, Grimes Sr. said they enjoy each other’s company more than anything.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Grimes Sr. said of facing his son. “We play golf and bowl together. We’re just competitive with each other.”
Due to his father’s involvement in the sport, Grimes Jr. said he was around the game at an early age. After his military career was over, Grimes Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in bowling leagues. They currently live in Pearl, and Grimes Jr. now runs state bowling tournaments for the Mississippi State United States Bowling Congress Association.
“I started bowling with him in 2005 on Monday nights at Paradise (Lanes) in Jackson,” Grimes Jr. said. “I’ve been going to bowling centers since I was young. Mom will tell you I was born on a Tuesday and was in a bowling center on Friday night. Every night he would bowl I’d always go take scores back when you had manual scoring, so I’ve been around the administrative side of it since I was about 8.”
Watching his father, Grimes Jr. said the main thing he’s taken away is both his love for the sport and the relationships he’s forged.
“Bowling is basically the only sport you can do from the age of 6 until the age of 106,” Grimes Jr. said. “Some of our best friends from Texas to Kentucky to Florida are all in bowling.”
Seeing his son develop that same love for bowling has been rewarding, Grimes Sr. said, especially since it’s something they enjoy doing together.
“You always want to see your kids do what you do as long as it’s productive and try to be better at it,” Grimes Sr. said. “I like to watch him bowl, and he’s actually better than he bowls. He just has to realize not to overthink everything.”
At the same time, Grimes Sr. said he’s always wanted his son to be his own unique kind of bowler instead of a carbon copy of his dad.
“Everyone has their own game, and you just try to make sure his game is on track and make sure he’s doing everything right,” Grimes Sr. said. “With golf, you can work on different parts, but bowling is different than anything else. You just have to get your (arm) swing down, and it’s all up to you once you let go of that ball.”
While they might be competitive, Grimes Jr. said he’s going to enjoy every moment he can share bowling with his father.
“That father-son bond, that’s something I’m going to miss one day when he has to stop,” Grimes Jr. said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.