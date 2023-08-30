Three State Games of Mississippi athletes and a volunteer were presented with awards at the MCC-Riley Workforce Development Center on Saturday during the 2023 Ochsner Rush Health Athlete and Volunteer of the Year Banquet.
Zauria Clark of Meridian won Youth Athlete of the Year, Sheryl West of Hickory won Female Athlete of the Year, Justin Strickler of Clinton won Male Athlete of the Year and Tara Shelton of Meridian won Volunteer of the Year. The award recipients were selected from a pool of nominations submitted by coaches, officials, athletes, volunteers, spectators and others.
“The nominated athletes personify the ideals of the State Games movement, such as participation, sportsmanship, special attributes, achievements, efforts, and positive attitudes,” reads a recent State Games of Mississippi press release.
Clark, a freshman at Meridian High School who excels at track and field, won four gold medals at the 2023 State Games while competing in track and field and softball. Clark has been “addicted to track” since she was in fifth grade, and she wants to use her talents to further her education after high school.
“I feel like (the State Games) was another opportunity for me to show the world what talent I was given,” Clark said. “I want to get a scholarship to a big college, and as for my last three years in high school, I want to keep going to South State.”
West has been a standout in the Trail Run event since 2014, and she has multiple gold medals to prove it, but a running injury forced her to switch to Cycling this year. She completed the 13-mile cycling course in 53:12, which was fast enough to finish first for her age group and earn another State Games gold medal.
West said she was very humbled to hear that she was named Female Athlete of the Year, and next she wants to compete in the Singing Brakeman Century Race & Ride, which will be held November 4.
Strickler, who competed in Pistol, Sporting Clays and 2 Gun, started participating in shooting sports when he was at the United States Naval Academy because he found it was a way to get off campus. Now, he finds shooting to be a nice father-son activity with his child. He won gold medals in the Pistol Competition with the fastest time of 114.68 seconds, the Sporting Clays event with 97 of 100 targets hit, and also in the 2 Gun event.
“I like to compete, and I’m always looking for a new place to compete. Honestly, I didn’t even know the State Games were a thing, and I heard a radio message, and I was like, ‘Oh, let me see what they’re offering,’” Strickler said. “I definitely want to come back next year and shoot in everything again, maybe add another sport like axe throwing, or maybe archery. I can do that with my other son.”
Shelton, who is in her third year volunteering with the State Games after previously serving as a lead intern in 2021, won Volunteer of the Year for her contributions to the All Star Baseball event and the opening ceremony.
