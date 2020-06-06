Two years in a row, Enterprise resident Chet Nicklas came in first at the State Games of Mississippi’s 5K road race.
His time in June 2019 was 19:41.7. Saturday at Bonita Lakes Park, his time was 19:29.0. As an assistant coach for the Clarkdale football team, Nicklas, 31, enjoys any outlet that allows him to compete, whether it’s helping develop the Bulldogs football players or trying to beat last year’s time.
There haven’t been many competitive outlets for Nicklas the last few months due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, and Saturday’s road race provided the perfect opportunity for him to once again engage his competitive nature.
“As a coach, I love competition,” Nicklas said. “We haven’t been able to meet with the football team. We haven’t had spring (practices), and my son plays baseball and football, but we haven’t been able to watch anything, so that was one of the main things I was excited about, being able to do something competitive.”
It doesn’t hurt to win, either, and Nicklas said he drew inspiration from the recent ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance,” which chronicled Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls.
“If you’re a competitor, you love coming out on top,” Nicklas said. “Watching the Jordan things adds to it a little bit. You get motivated by that kind of stuff. You have that mentality of not wanting to lose and, if you’re going to do something, try to give it your best.”
Collinsville resident Zoe Clymer, 15, placed sixth overall and was the top female finisher with a time of 21:31.3.
“I felt pretty strong at the end of the race, so it felt good to come through and hear the crowd (cheering for you),” Clymer said. “I kind of had a plan in my head, a pace I set out to keep, so I tried to run my race and stay on track and not worry about anyone else.”
Like Nicklas, Clymer said there was an added enjoyment to running the State Games 5K road race after months of shutdowns.
“It was really fun,” Clymer said. “It was a great opportunity to get with the running community again and see people.”
Collinsville resident Riley Thompson, 17, spends most of her time at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, developing as a soccer player. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to come home for half of her spring semester, she stayed in shape by doing individual soccer workouts and running. It was her first time to compete in the road race, though, and Thompson said it was an eye-opening experience. She finished 16th with a time of 23:59.9.
“This was my first race, and it was a 5K, so it was pretty difficult,” Thompson admitted. “I haven’t been able to compete playing soccer, and I love competition, so I wanted to come out here and run with these people, and they’re very talented. I definitely expected to do better, and these people are definitely more used to running than me. I’m only used to running 3 miles by myself, so it was definitely different coming out against real runners and trying to compete with them. I was definitely impressed.”
For full results from Saturday’s road race, click here.
