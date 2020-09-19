It wasn’t pretty, but it was yet another win.
Chris Jones likes the win, but he’s about ready for his team to play clean football as well.
Even though the Starkville Yellow Jackets had full control of the game against Meridian most of the way through, it wasn’t the dominating effort that it has been in recent years.
A late interception from Braylon Burnside and touchdown run by Jordan Mitchell gave the Jackets a bigger advantage than the fourth quarter indicated as they won 35-14.
“We’ve got to do better at the little stuff like executing,” Jones said. “Offensively, we have a drive going and we hold or false start. Defensively, we’re about to stop them and they get us to jump offsides. I just call that situational football and understanding the situation.”
Starkville (3-0) was too much on the offensive end as it utilized Luke Altmyer and his wide receivers for the big plays. Altmyer was 19-of-27 for 202 yards and four scores, three of which went to top receiver Stacy Robinson.
The senior wide receiver had eight catches in the game for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
“Coach gave me a chance to make plays and Luke trusted in me when he threw it at me,” Robinson said. “I just caught the ball and played football. It’s all about practicing from Monday through Friday and it all comes together in the game.”
On the defensive side, there were many good things by the Jackets, but the team also had its mess ups. There were pre-snap penalties in key downs that did the most damage, but they were also playing still without prime players.
Starting defensive lineman Ahmir Taylor, linebackers Keyshawn Lawrence and Ronnie Randle and cornerback Ty’Verius Nichols missed their second-straight games with injuries. The first three are expected to be back as early as next week while Nichols is out for an extended time and possibly the season.
In their stead, players like Justin Jenkins and Devhon Lucious carried the load with 15 and 12 tackles respectively. In the secondary Jaylon York had a big night with eight tackles, one interception and a pass breakup and they also got picks from Blake Williams and Braylon Burnside that proved key.
“The more they play, the better we get,” Jones said. “All of these kids just need reps. We’ve got kids, we just have to keep working on a day-to-day basis to make sure we’re giving them every opportunity to be successful as coaches. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing the game the right way.”
The first of the interceptions spearheaded a quick score. York intercepted a pass on the opening possession that led to a three-play drive ending in Altmyer’s touchdown pass to Robinson from 11 yards away. Altmyer found another receiver in the second quarter in Leroy Hollingshed on a 20-yard strike, but that’s all they could manage in the first half with a 14-0 lead.
The Jackets came out in the third quarter determined as Altmyer found Robinson on an 11-yard pass and 32-yard play sandwiched around the first touchdown of the night by Meridian and it was 28-6 going into the final quarter.
Jones let Altmyer rest in the fourth quarter, but the offense had two three-and-outs that allowed Meridian a chance to score again. The Wildcats were down 28-14 with the ball in the final minute when quarterback Mark Smith chunked the football down the field and was picked off by Burnside. A big return set up the final score from Jordan Mitchell as he took it up the middle for 20 yards and the three-score win.
Any slip-ups next week could get the Jackets beat as they head to Batesville to take on a South Panola team hungry for a win. The Tigers are 3-0 themselves with a blowout win over Clarksdale under their belt on Friday. Jones needs his team clicking fast.
“I hate to say it, but we’re still in early season game mode,” Jones said. “We haven’t played a lot of football so everything matters so we can work on it and fix it and correct it down the line. There are no excuses. I thought we played a sloppy ball game but we got the win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.