The Lamar Raiders kicked off their season opener with a nailbiter finish against a tough Starkville Academy Friday, with Starkville winning 24-22.
The Raiders' defense came out strong with an early interception from senior Jay Furge, setting the tone that the defense would play a huge role.
Starkville Academy struck first with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Briggs Bennett to Wyatt Johnson. This duo would continue to cause problems for the Raiders throughout the night.
Senior Austin Acton, who had a big game for Lamar, would score his first touchdown of the night with a 12-yard run to get the Raiders on the board.
Starkville scored again with another combination from Bennett and Buice, holding a commanding 17-7 lead heading into the half.
With a chance to regroup, the Raiders scored on the opening drive of the second half with a 49-yard touchdown run by Ja’Michael Jackson, keeping the game close going into the third quarter.
Lamar suffered a few key injuries early in the game but would bring a different level of intensity heading into the final quarter.
Trailing 24-16 late in the 4th, Lamar’s Wyatt Bond hit Acton on a 6-yard touchdown pass to bring the game within arm’s reach; however, due to a failed 2-point conversion, Starkville escaped with a 24-22 win.
“I'm proud of our guys because we did fight to the very end,” said Lamar head coach Jacob Land. “We got a lot of growing up to do, we got to learn how to win, and we got to learn how to execute.”
“We've got to understand that every person has an extremely important job, and if one person doesn't do their job, then we're not very successful,” he added.
“I told them don't let this one game define the season,” Land said. “I feel like we're just as good as any other team, but we just need to go back to the drawing board and learn how to execute.”
Austin Acton had an outstanding game with 108 rushing yards and 33 reception yards, along with two touchdowns. Ja'Michael Jackson added 74 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.
Lamar travels to Columbus Friday to take on Heritage Academy.
