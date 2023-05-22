Seth Farni wanted revenge.
Well, he got it.
Farni was a one-man wrecking crew to help lead St. Stanislaus to an 8-5 win over Clarkdale to sweep the series in game two of the MHSAA Class 3A Baseball South State Championship at Jackie Roberson Field on Saturday night.
The Rock-a-chaws (21-12) will face Amory for the Class 3A State Championship at Trustmark Park in Pearl the week of May 30-June 2. St. Stanislaus’ last state championship appearance was in 2015 where they defeated Houston for the 4A state title.
Clarkdale beat St. Stanislaus in the third round of the playoffs last season.
“Farni has been a big senior leader for us all year and tonight to hit the home run and pitch the final three innings and in big situations great players are supposed to do that,” said St. Stanislaus coach Brad Corley. “Our offense has been really good all year and once we get a on a roll it is hard to stop us.”
Clarkdale struck first in the bottom of the second as Eli Swearingen hit a RBI infield single with the bases loaded to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
St. Stanislaus responded with three runs in the top of the third on a two-run single by Hugh LeMasters and RBI double by Chesley Rhodes.
Clarkdale tied the game 3-3 in the bottom half as Cal Culpepper scored on a wild pitch and Caden Street had RBI sacrifice bunt on a safety squeeze.
St. Stanislaus answered with five runs in the top of the fourth highlighted by a two-run home run to left by Farni.
Farni, an Ole Miss signee, finished the night with two hits and got the save on the mound pitching the final three-and-a-third innings allowing no hits and had five strikeouts.
“It was 365 days since we last played this team and I didn’t play well and left a terrible taste in my mouth, so I wanted revenge and wanted to take my team to state,” Farni said. “I’ve been waiting for a year now for this, so it feels good. I wanted to do what I needed to do for the team and just be patient and let the ball come to me and that’s what happened. Now we get to go to state.”
LeMasters got the win on the mound for St. Stanislaus and also had two hits.
“We got a lot of confidence offensively and tonight is something we’ve been able to do all playoffs is string together big innings,” Corley said. “Clarkdale is a first class team and a really good team, so I’m proud of my guys for battling. Amory is going to be tough especially since they’re defending champs so we’re going to go to work this week and try to do our best.”
Jax Joyner took the loss on the mound for Clarkdale. Parker Webb had a two-run single in the fourth for the Bulldogs (26-8) to cut the St. Stanislaus lead to 8-5.
“We had young pitchers out there tonight and just stayed behind in the count and you can’t do that against a good team,” said Clarkdale coach Scott Gibson, who is stepping down as baseball coach after 15 years and moving into administration at the school. “We had chances to score runs and didn’t. Farni came in and shut the door. These seniors are leaving the program better than they found and getting this far three years in a row is hard to do and the future is bright.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.