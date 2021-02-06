CLINTON — It was a special two-year run for the Clarkdale boys soccer team, it just didn’t end the way they scripted it.
The Bulldogs took St. Andrew’s Episcopal to two 10-minute overtime periods Saturday afternoon in the MHSAA Class I state championship game at Clinton High School, but a goal by Jonathan Livingston for St. Andrew’s in the 82nd minute was the difference. The Saints won 1-0, denying Clarkdale a state championship.
After making it to the state semifinal round in 2020, Clarkdale advanced one round farther this season and hoped to come away with the school’s first title in boys soccer. Head coach Luke Smith said they wanted one more win, but the legacy left behind by this year’s and last year’s teams was still special.
“I think they’re all just super-close,” Smith said. “We have a core group that have played together for so long, some of them since they were 5 or 6. As they’ve gotten older they’ve gotten bigger and better, and we added some guys in there, but that group of seniors and some of those starters, they’ve grown together, and I think that’s helped a lot.”
Senior Cole Gardner said the camaraderie between him and his teammates is a big part of their success the past two winters.
“Really, our chemistry is great,” Gardner said. “All of us hang out with each other before and after practice, and we all know each other really well and connect with each other well.”
And while he was disappointed in the outcome, Gardner said he’s grateful for his soccer experience as an upperclassman at Clarkdale.
“It’s amazing,” Gardner said. “To go to South State last year, and go to state this year, it’s just really great, especially going to state my senior year.”
A strong defensive effort by his players throughout all of regulation and most of the two 10-minute overtime periods impressed Smith, he just wishes they could have that one goal by the Saints back.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they played,” Smith said. “You have to tip your hat to St. Andrew’s. They pressed us a lot of the game, and I thought we defender really well for 119 minutes. It was just that one minute right there where we fell asleep a little bit when they got that goal, but overall I couldn’t have asked them to play any harder than they did.”
Clarkdale finished its season 13-6.
