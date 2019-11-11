Samantha Smith stole the ball from outside the box, then ran inside it with possession and blasted a shot from the right side that rolled left, just out of the outstretched hands of Clarkdale goalkeeper Katie Smith, who had been a brick wall all game.
Samantha Smith’s shot bounded into the net for a St. Andrew’s Episcopal goal with less than 30 minutes left in the second half of the contest and ended up being the difference in the Lady Saints’ 1-0 win over the host Lady Bulldogs in girls soccer action Monday.
“I think these two teams were fairly evenly matched for the most part,” Clardake head coach Brandon Rodgers said. “That’s a really good squad (St. Andrew’s) has over there, they’ve been to the state championship the last two years, so it gave us an opportunity to really test ourselves against a high-quality opponent.”
Clarkdale (0-1-1) struggled to get shots on goal, managing just one on target, which came off a long-distance attempt in the first half that floated into the hands of the St. Andrew’s goalkeeper. The Lady Bulldogs had several chances to equal the score after falling behind, but couldn’t get clean looks to their speedy forwards. Several shots were also deflected by Lady Saints defenders. St. Andrew’s (4-0) has yet to allow a goal this season.
Katie Smith kept Clarkdale in the game, however, holding the Lady Saints scoreless through the first 40 minutes as St. Andrew’s controlled the ball for the majority of the contest and put up an abundance of shots on goal. She earned 12 saves at net, often diving to her left and right to get blocks.
Her most impressive stop came in the final 10 1/2 minutes of the first half when she saved a Lady Saints’ penalty kick to conserve the 0-0 stalemate.
“She doesn’t ever let us down back there,” Rodgers said. “She’s always good at making saves, and comes up big.”
The Lady Bulldogs host Florence (2-1) Nov. 19.
ST. ANDREW’S BOYS 3, CLARKDALE 2
Hudson Bataille buried a header into the top right corner of the goal off a corner kick to give St. Andrew’s Episcopal the lead with less than two minutes to play.
Clarkdale tried to equalize for the third time of the game in the waning minutes, but failed to get a shot off, and the Saints came away with a 3-2 road victory over the Bulldogs Monday night.
“Last year, (St. Andrew’s) dominated us, so it was really encouraging this year to come into this game and see us hang right in there with them,” Clarkdale head coach Luke Smith said. “That’s one of the best teams we’re going to see all year, and we were right there with them, so I was very pleased with how we played tonight.”
Around nine minutes before the deciding goal, Cameron Garrett was carded for sliding into a Saints striker trying to stop a breakaway, go-ahead score. Initially giving a red, the officials were reminded by Smith of a recent rule change from the National Federation of State High School Associations that dictates a yellow be handed down instead. After the officials changed their ruling, and determined the foul was committed outside the box, giving way for a set piece instead of a penalty kick, nearly three minutes had ticked off. The game was down to around the eight-minute mark when Bulldog goalkeeper Kodee Connor blocked the set piece attempt to keep the game deadlocked.
Clarkdale (0-3) couldn’t get the ball out of its own territory, however, as St. Andrew’s (2-3) gained the ball back and set up the game-winning corner.
The first of the Saints’ trio of scores was handed to them by way of an own goal in the opening minutes when the Bulldogs tried to clear the ball. Clarkdale tied the game back up with less than 13 minutes remaining in the first half, however, when Cole Graham launched a shot from 19 yards out that curved into the back of the net.
Squared up a 1-1 after the break, Bataille had an open look at the goal and fired in his first tally from the left side to regain the lead for last season’s Class 1-3 state championship runner-up three minutes into the second half.
Graham followed with his second goal from close quarters off a teammate’s feed to equalize again with 19 minutes to play. Shots on goal eluded the Bulldogs from there, however.
Connor finished with seven saves for Clarkdale.
“The own goal, then the late goal right there at the end, if you take those two out, that’s (a two-goal lead) for us,” Smith said. “It definitely stings. It’s something that we’re going to have to work on, defending corners. It’s the little things like that that really impact the game.”
The Bulldogs host Florence (3-0) Nov. 19.
