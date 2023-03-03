Award-winning columnist Rick Cleveland, Ole Miss writer Jeff Roberson and author Neil White are coming to Meridian on Sunday. The sportswriters will join Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Director Susie Johnson on the stage of MCC’s McCain Theater for the latest event in MCC’s Arts & Letters Series.
The event is free to the public, and it will feature a conversation between Johnson and the sportswriters, a Q&A session and book signings. It will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to last between 60-90 minutes.
“We really kind of see ourselves as an open door between the college and the community, and we want to offer opportunities for education, entertainment and also broadening the horizons of not only our students, but our community,” Johnson said on the Arts & Letters Series.
Johnson will ask the sportswriters about the connection between sports and culture, past stories, their careers and much more. Even those who are not sports fans may enjoy this event, according to Johnson.
“I don't hate sports, but I'm not an avid sports fan,” Johnson said. “But, I went to this particular book panel that featured some of these authors and writers and it was my favorite.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.