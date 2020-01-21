After 19 seasons leading the Yellowjackets, Union head football coach Brad Breland is retiring at the end of the school year.
Breland confirmed via text message his upcoming retirement, and the Union Public Schools’ official Twitter handle tweeted late Tuesday morning a collection of photos of Breland coaching his players with the words “THANK YOU, COACH BRELAND" superimposed over them.
Most recently, Breland led Team Mississippi as head coach in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game, which Mississippi won 17-16 last month in Hattiesburg.
