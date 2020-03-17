Following this past weekend’s mountain biking event, State Games of Mississippi is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding its upcoming Netfest activities.
Netfest 3v3 soccer is scheduled for March 28, and Netfest four-person volleyball is slated for April 18. Both are fundraising events for State Games of Mississippi in addition to the annual Pumpkin Run 5K in the fall. The canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard event — a State Games competition — is supposed to take place April 25 at Bonita Lakes Park.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, State Games of Mississippi Director of Marketing and Development Bobbie Harmon said State Games hasn’t made a final decision on whether to host Netfest soccer March 28 or postpone it.
“We plan to make a decision once we know if schools are going to open next week,” Harmon said in a text message.
If schools stay closed through next week, Harmon said Netfest soccer will most likely get delayed.
Most of State Games’ competitions take place in May and June, and this year’s Opening Ceremonies is scheduled for June 5 in downtown Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.