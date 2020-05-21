Former Union football coach Brad Breland will take over as head football coach of East Rankin Academy beginning this fall, Breland confirmed in a text message Thursday afternoon.
Breland retired in January after 19 seasons coaching the Yellowjackets. He also led Team Mississippi to a 17-16 win in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game in December as head coach of the squad. Breland is a Union alumnus.
ERA finished 1-9 last season. The Patriots are in MAIS District 2-5A along with Lamar, Hatfield Academy, Leake Academy, Park Place Christian Academy and Simpson Academy.
