Brad Breland

Union head football coach Brad Breland is pictured talking to his players during a practice in 2016. Breland recently announced his retirement as the Yellowjackets' coach, effective June 30.

 Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star, File

Former Union football coach Brad Breland will take over as head football coach of East Rankin Academy beginning this fall, Breland confirmed in a text message Thursday afternoon.

Breland retired in January after 19 seasons coaching the Yellowjackets. He also led Team Mississippi to a 17-16 win in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game in December as head coach of the squad. Breland is a Union alumnus.

ERA finished 1-9 last season. The Patriots are in MAIS District 2-5A along with Lamar, Hatfield Academy, Leake Academy, Park Place Christian Academy and Simpson Academy.

