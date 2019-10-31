HATTIESBURG — The Southern Miss football team went through their final practice of the squad’s second off week this season Thursday on the Golden Eagle campus.
The Golden Eagles, which practiced three times during the week, used the extra practice time to get players healthy, work on fundamentals and start getting ready for its next opponent, UAB, which they will face Saturday, Nov. 9, at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
The off week came on the heels of the Golden Eagles 20-6 victory at Rice last Saturday, giving the team their third win over the last four games. Following being idle this Saturday, Southern Miss goes through its toughest and most important stretch of its season starting with the Blazers next week. Following the UAB contest, the Golden Eagles travel to UTSA (Nov. 16), return home for WKU (Nov. 23) and then finish the regular season at Florida Atlantic (Nov. 30).
Southern Miss still looks to vie for the Conference USA West Division crown and are only a game back with four weeks to play when they meet the Blazers.
Against UAB, the Golden Eagles put a seven-game home winning streak on the line, which is the fourth-longest string of victories at The Rock since the stadium’s renovation prior to the 1976 season.
Southern Miss also will look to snap a three-game losing streak to the Blazers, which includes a 26-23 overtime loss at historic Legion Field in Birmingham last season.
